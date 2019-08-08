General News

MoD adds music and beer to mid-summer line-up of fun

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Museum of Dufferin offered some extra fun over the long weekend by providing music and some local craft beer during their Tunes n’ Brews event on Sunday, August 4.

This was on top of the weekly farmer’s market that is held at the museum every Sunday throughout the summer months.

Kicking off at noon the afternoon party featured Dufferin County Line performing on stage and craft beer from GoodLot Brewing Company. GoodLot grows their own hops on-site to make their beer.

With long line-ups of traffic along Airport Road during the summer the Museum thought passers-y might take a interest in the museum they always pass on the way up north if they saw something special going on – and it worked.

Many visitors heading up to Wasaga were intrigued by the event and stopped in to see what was going on for a Sunday afternoon.

“This is for the people who don’t go away up to Wasaga Beach and hang around the neighbourhood and want to have a good time,” explained Nanci Malek, Marketing and Events Coordinator at the museum. “We have GoodLot beer from Caledon and the Dufferin County Line band. Country 105 is broadcasting live right now. We have a bouncy castle for the kids.”

Country 105 is Shelburne’s radio station.

“We just want to have fun on this long weekend for the folks who don’t go away so her we are having a party,” Ms. Malek said. “We have a country band, we’re outside, we need something to drink,” said of how the brewery got involved.

Visitors also took the time to enter the museum and see the exhibits as well as the art show that is currently on display in the Silo Gallery.



         

