Osprey Valley lands trio of spots on ScoreGolf Top 59

August 1, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Known for its rolling hills and picturesque landscapes, the natural beauty of Caledon was well represented in this year’s edition of the ScoreGolf Top 59, ranking the top public courses across the nation.

The list from the Canadian golf media giant named three Caledon courses among the tops in Canada, released last week and sporting all three courses in the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley family

And while the Cabot Links club in Inverness, Nova Scotia may have boasted two courses among the top ten, Osprey Valley Golf Club is the most represented on the list, with all three courses in the 54-hole facility making the cut.

“Heathlands”, “Hoot”, and “Toot” are all returnees from the last list released in 2016, jumping considerably from their last marks.

Hoot, classified as a “wasteland” course for its plentiful water traps and bunkers, ranked the highest on the list coming in at sixteenth among all courses in Canada.

“Where the Hoot rates really high with me is its fun factor,” said Jason Logan, the coordinator of the ranking members of ScoreGolf. “One of those courses where there is no singular best hole.” “Each frame seems to complement the next with challenging holes often followed by let ups and vice-versa. That’s a great trait for a golf course to have,” added Logan, who said Hoot was his favourite public course to play in Ontario.

The North course, home of the 2019 Osprey Valley Open of the Mackenzie Tour in July, jumped fifteen spots in the rankings to the nineteenth position, with much of its success due to the hard work the grounds crew put in to make it professional tour-ready.

“It’s a scenic parklands course, with plenty of rolling hills that can make it a challenge,” said Logan.

With links-style courses a favourite among the golfing elite, Heathlands rounds it out in coming in at number 28 on the list, jumping four spots from the previous rankings.

Built in an homage to the “old world” style of ancient Scottish and British courses, Heathland’s open play and plentiful pot bunkers earned it the prestigious title.

“There are several course throughout Canada that were built in homage to the great Old World links, where the canvas on which golf is played is fairly open and subject to wind while hazards include pot bunkers and gnarly fescue,” said Logan. “The Heathlands at TPC Toronto is truly one of the best.

All three courses were designed by legendary golf architect Doug Carrick, beginning with the Heathlands course in 1990. Carrick followed up with Hoot in 2001, while North, originally titled “Toot” until the Mackenzie Tour first came to town last season, was opened for play in 2002.

Readers Comments (0)