$50,000 reward offered on anniversary of Colavita murder

August 1, 2019 · 0 Comments

It’s been one year since the murder of Giuseppe “Joe” Colavita and police are announcing a $50,000 reward in a new public appeal video to encourage witnesses to come forward and help generate new leads.

On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a sudden death in Caledon. Giuseppe Antonio Colavita, 54-years-old, was discovered deceased by officers upon arrival at a residential property on Humber Station Road between Healey Road and Mayfield Road.

Police believe Colavita may have been at the location for a prearranged meeting. He may have been seen driving his black 2013 Tesla Model S with one or more vehicles travelling together in the area the morning of his death. Anyone who may have seen these vehicles is asked to contact police.

Police are also seeking information in relation to a tractor, believed to already have been on a float trailer and a silver or grey coloured smaller sports utility vehicle with a cube-style back, parked on a property in the area of Humber Station Road and Healey Road.

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his murder.

A new public appeal video has been released on social media on Facebook @OPPCentralRegion, Twitter @OPP_CR, Instagram @ontarioprovincialpolice and YouTube (www.youtube.com/ontarioprovincialpolice).

Members of the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to his death under the direction of OPP Detective Inspector Pete Liptrott of the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB).

Police are asking anyone who may have information in regards to this investigation to contact Caledon OPP immediately via a dedicated tip line at 905 302-4824 or OPP.Caledon.Tips@opp.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a tip online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Impaired drivers keep Caledon

OPP busying over summer

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated three separate incidents involving impaired drivers, where the drivers were arrested and charged.

On Friday, July 26, 2019, at about 11:15 p.m., officer from the Community Response Unit, investigated a motorist in the area of Mayfield Road and Bramalea Road, while conducting traffic enforcement in the area.

As a result, Deep Uppal, 24, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15, 2019, to answer to the charges.

On Saturday, July 27, 2019 at approximately 7:41 a.m., officers investigated a traffic complaint from several motorists in the area of Highway 10 North of Charleston Side Road. The officers were able to locate and stop the involved vehicle.

Tomas Kocsis, 37, of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged with:

• Dangerous operation;

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

• Use plate not authorized for vehicle;

• Operate a vehicle without insurance;

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle, and

• Driver fail to surrender licence.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15, 2019, to answer to the charges.

On Sunday, July 28, 2019, at about 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 50 and McEwan Drive. As a result of the police investigation, a male driver was stopped and arrested.

Riccardo Cimini, 39, of Caledon, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs;

• Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking,

• Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available, and

• Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 22, 2019, to answer to the charges.

Here are a few possible signs of an impaired driver:

• Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed;

• Drifting in and out of lanes;

• Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance;

• Disregarding signals and lights;

• Driving without headlights;

• Stopping without cause or erratic breaking;

• Striking an object, curb or vehicles.

Always maintain a safe distance from any driver you suspect might be impaired, and call 911 when it’s safe to do so.

Man killed in Shaws Creek Road

collision identified

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Shaws Creek Road, in the Town of Caledon.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at approximately 4:40 p.m., the OPP received a call of a single motor vehicle collision on Shaws Creek Road, North of Highpoint Road.

Malik Singh, a 19-year-old male, of Brampton, has been identified as the deceased passenger of the involved vehicle.

Four other passengers and the driver, were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

The roads have since been reopened.

Readers Comments (0)