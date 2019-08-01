Revitalizing Caledon Streets initiative to provide safe environment for locals

Written By JULIA LLOYD

Revitalizing Caledon Streets (RCS) is a new program introduced by the Town to make the streets in Caledon safe and efficient.

The municipality is implementing this program following recommendations from its Transportation Master Plan.

“The safety of residents and motorists is important to us here at the Town, which is one of the reasons for Revitalizing Caledon Streets program,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “Through a number of traffic calming techniques, we’re able to help create a safer environment for all road users. Secondly, we are implementing a more ‘complete’ approach to street design that offers a variety of travel options for residents who walk, bike, take transit, or drive.”

The town completed a Caledon Transportation Master Plan (CTMP), a strategic planning document designed to identify and address any transportation needs of the community to the year 2031. On Nov. 7, 2017 Town Council approved The Transportation Master Plan.

Tony Maxwell, advisor and communications to the town and said this specific program arose as one of the goals of the CTMP to courage a multi-model approach to transportation planning.

The first three projects in the revitalizing streets program are targeting sections of Moutainview road — which has already completed, and has proposed designs for Kennedy Road and Queensate Boulevard.

“Completion of the Moutainview Road Environmental Assessment, involved installation of new sidewalks, new paved shoulders with buffered spacing for bike riders/hike, and narrower vehicle travelling lanes to discourage speeding,” explained Maxwell.

The Kennedy Road proposal shows designs that integrate walking/biking facilities, transit stops, a new bike signal with crossride and on-street parking. The proposal for Queensgate Boulevard shows designs for the planned conversion of the travel-portion of the roadway to a protected bike lane installation with dedicated space at intersections.

“We will be looking at other roads to include in the program from a list of roads that are scheduled for resurfacing/reconstruction in our ten-year capital plan,” said Maxwell.

The program’s goals include providing the community with a transportation system and streets that can offer a variety of travel options such as walk, bike, public transit or personal vehicle.

Part of the program involves the review of new locations every year. Each new location reviewed will have implementations on how to improve the roadway to better incorporate all types of transportation. Each location will be reviewed based on vehicle and pedestrian traffic, cycling and transit, where applicable.

Revitalizing Caledon Streets will ensure that the streets in Caledon are safe and barrier-free.

To find out more, you can contact the Town’s Project Manager, Arash Olia, or visit the Town of Caledon website, go to the transportation planning and you will find the Revitalizing Caledon Streets program.

