Welcoming brand new ‘Academy of the Arts’ to Caledon

July 25, 2019

Written By JULIA LLOYD

On Saturday (July 20) a small dance studio in Caledon East had it’s grand opening, with many local residents and dignitaries on hand to celebrate.

The studio is being launched by two close friends, Katie Purdy and Sandra Marci, who first met at another studio in Mississauga. While working there they decided to come together in 2018 and create an opportunity in Caledon for kids aged 2 to 18 to learn different styles of dance.

“Welcome Caledon Academy of the Arts to our amazing community. There has been lots of buzz since you started your renovations and we are thrilled you are open and accepting registration for summer camps, fall dance classes and yoga for adults,” stated Caledon Regional Councillor Jennifer Innis. “My little one will love your musical theatre classes.”

The Studio officially opened on July 8 and will be starting dance classes in September. However, this summer they are offering tons of summer camps for kids and teens.

Sandra said it has always been her dream to open her own studio. Sandra also just moved to Caledon and says that the town is in need of a dance studio for kids.

“We both have been dancing all our lives, and Sandra specializes in a form of ballet,” said Katie.

The Academy offers all styles of dance, for example: acro, ballet, hip hop, jazz, musical theatre and tap. They have also hired several other dance teachers to help out in the studio.

“I am more on the office side of the business, whereas Sandra is very hands on with the teaching,” explained Katie.

The first summer camp program the Academy has offered is “Princess & Heroes,” which is for kids age’s 3 to 8. It ran its first group of kids from July 8 to July 12 and is planned to run again from August 12 to 16.

This specific program, teaches each kid to dance and act like their favourite characters, while learning basic dance technique. The kids get to sing and dance to their favourite princess or explore some of the most popular comic book heroes and villains. It is a five-day camp that also includes crafts and games focused towards their princess/villain or hero.

As of now, the Caledon Academy of Arts has four summer camps going on, with classes for different types of dance expecting to start up in the fall.

The studio is located at 15964 Airport Road Caledon East, Ont. Camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids enrolled in the classes are expected to bring their own lunch and a change of shoes.

Available on their website, is the toddler fall session registration. It is an 8 week session, running from Sept. 12 to Oct. 31 and costs $112.

“Congratulations to the Caledon Academy of the Arts on their Grand Opening! Residents have welcomed this new business in Caledon East with excitement and I wish you great success,” wrote Mayor Allan Thompson in a Facebook post Monday (July 22).

