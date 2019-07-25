Bolton Brewers rolling into final week of North Dufferin baseball season

July 25, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Bolton Brewers have caught fire at just the right time.

A monumental win over the powerhouse New Lowell Knights over the weekend has helped take the Brewers to a seven-game winning streak, one running the entire month of July.

Jockeying for position in a tightly-packed North Dufferin Baseball League ladder, it was Bolton who came out swinging in the early going at North Hill Park in Bolton, posting four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Held scoreless throughout their next four innings, Trent Barwick minimized the damage on the mound in the tops, limiting the offensively-gifted Knights to just four runs of their own spread out across the first six innings.

It was in the bottom of the sixth where the Bolton bats reappeared, posting four more runs to create an insurmountable gap.

Barwick closed out the game with a pair of shutout innings, posting his first complete game of the 2019 season while picking up his second win on the mound.

At the plate, the Brewers knew how to spread the wealth: eight different batters crossed the plate for the win to give Bolton a crucial two points.

The win has caused havoc among the top seeds in the NDBL heading into the postseason, with the one through four spots separated by just two points. The Ivy Leafs lead the way with 38 points and a 19-4-0 record, with one game left on their schedule to clinch the regular season crown.

Both the Knights and Clearview Orioles are even at 37 points, while Bolton takes the fourth spot at 36 with a record of 18-5-0.

As it stands with one game left to play, the Brewers would be hosting the fifth-place Ivy Rangers in the opening round of the NDBL playoffs, a team who has given the Brewers trouble in a pair of meetings this season.

One final attempt to move up the ladder comes Thursday evening on the road, taking on the Midland Mariners, who have much more to play for in looking to keep their playoff qualification.

Crosstown rival Bolton Dodgers are also fighting for their playoff lives with three games left to play this weekend, currently sitting two points out in the ninth spot behind the Creemore Braves.

A rollercoaster of a season has the Dodgers at a record of 9-12-0 heading into the league’s final weekend before playoffs.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca.

Readers Comments (0)