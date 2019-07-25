Caledon OPP intercepts vehicle going wrong direction on Hwy 410

On Monday July 22, 2019, at about 1:37 a.m., an officer from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment was conducting radar enforcement in the area of Valleywood overpass and highway 410 when the officer noticed a black sedan driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway.

The officer reacted quickly, redirected the vehicle in the proper direction, and conducted a traffic stop. As a result, a 21-year-old male resident of Brampton was charged with Drive Wrong Way – Divided Highway under the Highway Traffic Act.

The motorists are urged to pay extra attention to road signs, especially in the unfamiliar to them area.

The following motorists had been charged with stunt driving on July 20th in the area of Highway 10 and Mistywood Drive:

• 35 year-old-male driver from Brampton – 119 km/h in a 60 km/h zone;

• 43 -year-old male driver from Mississauga -113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone;

• 23-year-old male driver from New Tecumseth – 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, and

• 46-year-old male driver from Brampton – 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Furthermore, a motorist was caught speeding in the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and The Grange Side Road – 120 km/h in 60 km/h zone – 19-year-old male driver from Caledon was charged as a result.

On July 22nd, 2019, at approximately 2:10 a.m., a motorist was stopped for going three times the speed limit – 147 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, in the area of Mayfield Road and Bramalea Road. As a result, a 21-year-old male driver from Kitchener was charged with stunt driving. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded for seven d! ays.

Visit http://www.ontariocourts.ca/ocj/how-do-i/set-fines/set-fines-i/schedule-43/ to find out how much your speeding habit will cost you.

Break & enter arrest in Bradford

After a two week investigation, South Simcoe Police Service officers have charged a 27-year-old Bolton man in connection with a recent break and enter in Bradford.

On Thursday, July 4, 2019 around 9 a.m., police were dispatched to a new housing development after a quantity of items including tools were stolen during a break in at the site. As a result of an investigation, police have charged a 27-year-old Bolton man with Break and Enter, Mischief Under $5,000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

All of the property was recovered and the accused has a court date in September.

We have recently responded to break and enters in both Bradford and Innisfil. We encourage our residents to take proactive steps to help keep homes and cottages safe. Security cameras, lights on timers, having neighbours watch and calling in suspicious people in a timely manner would help prevent crime and apprehend thieves.

On Thursday, July 18, 2019, South Simcoe Police Service officers responded to 80 calls for service.

Shotgun stolen from vehicle in Gilford

South Simcoe Police Service officers are investigating the theft of a shotgun from a vehicle in Gilford.

The shotgun and a wallet were taken from a vehicle parked in the Shore Acres Drive and Neilly Road area around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The stolen firearm is a Chiappa Triple threat 12 gauge semi-automatic triple barreled shotgun. Anyone with information about this theft or the whereabouts of the shotgun is asked to call South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers.

We would like to remind residents of the importance of locking your vehicle regardless of where you park and avoid leaving valuables inside. If you must leave items in your vehicle, ensure they are stored out of plain view. The best way to avoid being a victim of a crime is prevention. The “Lock It Or Lose It” campaign is a good year-round reminder of how to protect your property.

Impaired driving charges

On Thursday, July 18, 2019, at about 12:46 a.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment arrested a male driver while conducting a R.I.D.E. spot check in the area of Airport Road and King Street.

While speaking to the driver, the officer determined that he had consumed alcohol. The driver was then asked to provide a sample of his breath into the approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading.

A male driver, Gurjant Singh, 47, of Orangeville was charged with:

• Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 8, 2019, to answer to the charges.

On Friday, July 19, 2019 at about 11:55 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE spot check in the area of King Street and Mississauga Road. As a result, Tyler Mattis, 25, of Halton Hills was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs, and

• Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero under the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 8, 2019, to answer to the charges.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at about 1:17 a.m. offi! cers arrested and charged a female driver while conducting a RIDE spot check in the area of Highway 410 and Mayfield Road in the town of Caledon.

Sandeep Jhooti, 34, of Caledon, was charged with:

• Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 8, 2019, to answer to the charges

Another incident involving an impaired driver occurred on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at about 1:54 p.m., when officers responded to a traffic complaint in the parking lot in the area of McEwan Drive and Highway 50.

The witnesses indicated that a male customer was refused service at a local liquor store as he was intoxicated. The male left the store and pr! oceeded towards his vehicle, while being followed by witnesses. The male then entered and started his car. The witnesses eventually obtained the driver’s keys, trying to prevent him from driving until the police arrived.

The officers attended and investigated the incident further. As a result, Timothy Taylor, 59, of Caledon, was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 1, 2019, to answer to the charges.

The R.I.D.E. program provides police officers with the right to perform planned roadside checks to identify and charge drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or cannabis. The program was established in 1977 with the purpose of reducing the number of accidents and injuries resulting from impaired driving.

Fatal King Street collision investigation

On Friday, June 14, 2019, at about 8:06 a.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment received a call of a collision between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck in the area of King Street between Airport Road and Torbram Road in the town of Caledon.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

Peter Silvestro, 60-years-old, of Caledon, has been identified as the deceased driver of the pickup truck.

The investigation with the support of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Efficiency Team has concluded and no charges are anticipated as a result.

OPP asking for help to identify

break & enter suspect

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at approximately 1: 46 a.m., an unknown suspect attended a gas station located on Highway 10 South of Charleston Side Road in the Town of Caledon. The suspect proceeded to use a crow bar to break through the exterior wall and into the gas station washroom.

Nothing is reported stolen at this time.

The male suspect is described as:

-Unknown complexion, skinny build, wearing a red hooded jacket with black sleeves, loose dark track pants, black mask

Anyone with information regarding the incident and t! he suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

