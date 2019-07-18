Caledon’s Mario Ferraro shines at Sharks development camp

July 18, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Mario Ferraro is making it well known that he’s ready to turn pro.

The defenseman from Caledon turned heads at the NHL’s San Jose Sharks’ development camp in early July, looking to secure himself a spot on the organization’s roster heading into the 2019-20 season.

“One of the most high-energy guys you’ve ever seen,” said Sharks director of scouting Doug Wilson Jr. in a press release post-camp. “He does not have a bad day.”

The head coach of the Sharks’ AHL affiliate San Jose Barracuda, Roy Sommer, echoed Wilson Jr.’s statement in adding Ferraro plays with “a ton of energy.”

“He looks good. Especially early on in the scrimmage, I thought he kind of carried the play. Kinda of a hard guy to play against. He’ll be fun. He’ll be fun to coach. Anyone who comes to the rink with that much energy is a blessing.”

After two seasons playing with UMass (Amhurst) of the NCAA’s Division I, Ferraro officially turned professional in April in signing his first NHL contract.

The 5’11”, 180-lb. Caledon native was selected by the Sharks in the June of 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the 49th -overall pick in the second round and San Jose’s second pick overall.

Ferraro told the Citizen it was an “unbelievable moment.

“This was the greatest moment of my life. Being drafted has always been a dream of mine, and although I have a lot of work to do to play for the San Jose Sharks, it was just one step closer. It was surreal to be able to share that moment with my family and close friends, knowing that I could not have made it this far without them.”

When asked to describe his style of play, Ferraro called himself “an offensive defenseman that pride in the D-zone”.

“Of course I like to get involved offensively, transition the puck up-ice quick, but I also like to be very physical in the defensive zone as well.”

On paper, the offensive side to the defenseman’s game certainly holds up, having notched 37 points for the Minutemen, sharing the captaincy in his sophomore year. He also posted a massive year with the United States Hockey League’s Des Moines Buccaneers in 2016-17, shortly after leaving King City High School.

Prior to that, he was one of the OJHL’s highest scoring defenseman while in his second year with the Toronto Patriots, putting up 40 points in 51 games.

And with development camp behind him, and pen to paper on a professional contract, he’s looking to take the final step in his hockey journey.

“I believe I’m building the confidence to play at the next level. I feel good.”

Readers Comments (0)