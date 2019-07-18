Several impaired drivers removed from Caledon roads over weekend

July 18, 2019 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment stopped numerous stunt drivers and made several impaired driving arrests over the past weekend, July 12 to 15, 2019.

On July 13, 2019 at approximately 8:33 p.m. officers were flagged down by a citizen to report an erratic driver on Highway 10 south of King Street. Officers were able to catch up to and stop the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 40 year old female from Toronto, was arrested and charged with Impaired Driving and Driving with over 80mgs of alcohol. This incident could have ended in tragedy as officers were stopped with a motor vehicle with eight insecure passengers, including five children, in the back of a van when flagged down.

On July 14, 2019 at approximately 9:53 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle travelling at an extremely high rate of speed through Caledon Village, southbound on Highway 10. When stopped, the driver, a 28 year old male from Brampton, failed a roadside alcohol screening test and was charged with Over 80mgs of alcohol. The driver was also charged with Stunt Driving for going 130kmh through the 50km/h zone in Caledon Village.

Officers also stopped and charged 7 Stunt Drivers on Caledon roads over the weekend.

• Highway 10 – 156km/h in a 80km/h zone.

• Highway 10 – 143km/h in a 80km/h zone.

• Airport Road – 105km/h in a 50km/h Community Safety Zone.

• Airport Road – 109km/h in a 50km/h Community Safety Zone.

• Airport Road – 103km/h in a 50km/h Community Safety Zone.

• Airport Road – 120km/h in a 50km/h Community Safety Zone.

• Airport Road – 108km/h in a 50km/h Community Safety Zone.

Drivers charged with Impaired Driving and Over 80mgs receive an immediate 90 day driver’s license suspension and a 7 day vehicle impound.

Drivers charged with Stunt Driving receive an immediate 7 day driver’s license suspension and vehicle impoundment.

Criminal record check changes

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police now has the ability to accept payment for services by way of debit or credit card.

Caledon OPP encourages the use of the newly available Interac payment method for all fees in relation to Criminal Record Checks and any fingerprint fees associated with a record check.

Please also be advised that record checks require 15 days to process.

As of July 1, 2019, the Ontario Provincial Police fees for service have changed. Please be aware of the following new fee structure:

Criminal Record, Police Record & Vulnerable Sector Check for employment – $41.00. Duplicate copy of Criminal and Police Record Check – $11.00. Fingerprints – $90.00

You must attend in person to request a Criminal Record Check during the Detachment’s reception hours of operation of Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More impaired drivers

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment arrested two impaired drivers following traffic complaints called in by motorists.

On Saturday, July 6, 2019, at about 7:23 a.m., officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver in the area of Coleraine Drive near Healey Road in Bolton.

The complainant became concerned after observing a vehicle driving erratically and called 911 to report the incident.

The officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As a result of the police investigation, Norman Henry, of Mount Albert was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs, and

• Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine, and

• Drive vehicle with cannabis in open baggage.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 25, 2019, to answer to the charges.

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, at about 10:12 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of The Gore Road and Mayfield Road. The complainant advised that there was an unknown vehicle in the driveway of their residence, and the driver appeared to be impaired. The vehicle that the male was operating at the time had extensive damage.

The officers attended and located the driver, David Drake, 51, of Simcoe, who was placed under arrest and charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs;

• Operation while prohibited, and

• Driving while under suspension.

The officers later learned that the vehicle that the accused was operating at the time was stolen from Peel Region earlier that day. Drake was also charged with one count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is anticipated to attend the Ontario Court of Justice on July 18th, 2019 to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the motorists, who have called these incidents in and assisted us in taking impaired drivers off of our roads. Together we can create safer roads.

Readers Comments (0)