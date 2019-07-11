Ambitious project imagined

Last year, Headwaters Health Care Centre launched an ambitious campaign called Imagine Headwaters and we invited the entire community to assist us in imagining our future. We engaged with residents, patients, caregivers and their families, hospital volunteers, our community partner organizations, staff and physicians and many others. It was a humbling experience as we were struck by the pride our community has in us and we are excited by the potential we all see. We listened, and we also heard that there are things we can do better to meet the changing needs of our growing population to provide the best care possible to our community members close to home.

The culmination of that listening and planning is a strategic plan we are proud to call ‘One Community, Caring Together’. It reflects what we heard are the priorities of the people we serve and the people who work as part of our team as it sets out our vision for the next three years. The plan recognizes the challenges and financial realities we face as a medium-sized hospital within Dufferin-Caledon and outlines the opportunities we have to work with our partners to help our residents achieve better health and wellness.

We know that to meet our goals we need to be innovative and creative in investing in solutions to serve our community. We also make a commitment to move towards involving patients and their families in co-designing better care, engage staff and physicians in decisions that affect their work and find more effective ways to work with our partners to provide integrated care using new technology where appropriate and possible. Our entire strategy will be guided by the core values that connect us – kindness, courage, passion and teamwork.

We invite everyone to visit our website to read ‘One Community, Caring Together’ and see how our shared vision for health care services in our community will be developed for our future. As we launch our new strategy, we are so grateful for the involvement of everyone in contributing to our plan. It is really a plan designed for you, by you and we look forward to working together to bring it to life.

Stacey Daub

HHCC President & CEO

