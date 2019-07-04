Two OPP officers almost hit following Bolton Tractor Pull

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment kept themselves busy this long weekend, responding and investigating several alcohol related incidents, which resulted in arrests and numerous charges being laid.

On Friday, June 28, 2019, at approximately 10:55 p.m., officers of the Caledon Detachment Community Response Unit and Auxiliary officers, were directing traffic as the Bolton Tractor Pull event came to an end.

As the officers were assisting with traffic, a black pickup truck was observed revving its engine, accelerating, and squealing the tires as they tried to exit the event. In the process the driver briefly lost control of the vehicle, nearly striking two of the officers directing traffic. The driver proceeded Southbound on Highway 50, ignoring the officers’ demands to stop.

The suspect vehicle was located about an hour after the incident in the area of Westchester Boulevard in Bolton. Braiden Brown, 18, of Caledon, was arrested and charged with:

• Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle;

• Person under 19 years consuming liquor;

• Person under 19 years having liquor;

• Consuming liquor in other than licenced premises;

• Race a motor vehicle – stunt, and

• Disobey officer directing traffic.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 1, 2019, to answer to the charges.

Man arrested for assaulting

officer, resisting arrest

On Sunday, June 30, 2019, at about 4:04 a.m., officers responded to a report of a male running into traffic, tipping over garbage cans, mail boxes and throwing concrete onto the road in the area of Airport Road and Old Church Road.

An officer attended and located a heavily intoxicated suspect. However, as the male was being placed under arrest, he began assaulting the officer and resisting arrest before eventually being taken into police custody.

As a result, Alexander Schalo, 26, of Alcona Beach, was charged with:

• Mischief, and

• Assault with intent to resist arrest.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 1, 2019, to answer to the charges.

Impaired driving charge

On Sunday, June 30, 2019, at about 11:24 p.m., an officer responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Learmont Avenue and Kennedy Road in the town of Caledon.

The responding officer located the vehicle in question, and made a determination that the male driver was impaired. When the officer proceeded to arrest the driver, however, the driver resisted the arrest before eventually being taken into police custody.

As a result, Jaskaran Sandhu, 23, of Caledon was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

• Refusal to comply with demand, and

• Resist arrest – peace officer.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 18, 2019, to answer to the charges.

Impaired driver flees from police

On Monday, July 1, 2019, at about 8:55 p.m. officers responded to a traffic complaint involving a driver hanging his feet and head out of the side of the vehicle, travelling South on Airport Road at Charleston Side Road area.

The officers observed the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop. The officers had a brief conversation with a driver, and an odour of alcohol was detected on the driver’s breath. The driver suddenly accelerated away from officers and drove off Southbound on Airport Road.

Officers conducting patrols for the suspect vehicle subsequently located the vehicle crashed into a metal guardrail in the area of Airport Road and Finnerty Side Road. Officers arrested the driver and he was transported to a local hospital, and treated for minor injuries that he sustained as a result of the crash.

Brock Borrie, 27, of Brantford, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 mgs;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and

• Flight from a peace officer.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 25, 2019, to answer to the charges.

Tip from motorist leads to arrest

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment arrested an impaired driver following a traffic complaint from a motorist.

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, at about 7:18 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a motorist, advising that he just witnessed what he believed was an impaired driver travelling Northbound on Highway 10 at Old School Road in the town of Caledon.

The officer was able to intercept the vehicle on Highway 10 just North of Old School Road. The car was observed driving erratically, weaving in its lane, and not being able to maintain the speed.

A traffic stop was initiated by the officer. As a result of the police investigation, Darin Watters, 53, of Erin was arrested and charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs, and

• Operation while prohibited – two counts.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 28, 2019, to answer to the charges.

The OPP would like to remind the public by calling 911 and reporting suspected impaired drivers, you are playing a crucial role in keeping our roads safe in reducing impaired driving crashes, deaths, and injuries.

