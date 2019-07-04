Letters

Protect our privacy

July 4, 2019   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

With Canada’s election just around the corner, I’m concerned that our political parties are not protecting the personal information they gather from us. 

I believe that they should be made subject to Federal privacy laws. Political parties should follow the same rules companies have to – it’s only fair. 

Our current rules mean that political parties are operating as though there are no laws or oversight governing how they collect, use or store our data – and no requirements for disclosure if sensitive political information has been hacked or breached. 

Privacy matters regardless of who we vote for. In this election, I believe all the parties should commit to protecting our privacy and I’ll be looking to see if they do when I make my voting decision.

Izabel DB

Caledon resident



         

