Protect our privacy

July 4, 2019 · 0 Comments

With Canada’s election just around the corner, I’m concerned that our political parties are not protecting the personal information they gather from us.

I believe that they should be made subject to Federal privacy laws. Political parties should follow the same rules companies have to – it’s only fair.

Our current rules mean that political parties are operating as though there are no laws or oversight governing how they collect, use or store our data – and no requirements for disclosure if sensitive political information has been hacked or breached.

Privacy matters regardless of who we vote for. In this election, I believe all the parties should commit to protecting our privacy and I’ll be looking to see if they do when I make my voting decision.

Izabel DB

Caledon resident

