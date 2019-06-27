Renowned local horse breeder Gus Schickedanz passes away aged 90

Written By MARK PAVILONS

Renowned Canadian horse owner and breeder Gustav “Gus” Schickedanz passed away June 17 at his Schomberg Farm. He was 90.

Earlier this spring, Schickedanz received the coveted E.P. Taylor Award of merit from the Jockey Club of Canada at the Sovereign Awards ceremony.

Schickedanz was inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 2009 as a “builder.”

Schickedanz bred and raced multiple winners, including Wando, an 11-time winner from 23 career starts. Wando was the 2003 Canadian Triple Crown winner and Horse of the Year. Wando earned more than $2.5 million.

King Mayor Steve Pellegrini said Schomberg Farm is an institution in King and “Gus was a true gentleman. He will be deeply missed and I offer sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

Councillor Bill Cober has known Gus since he was a teenager.

“I was fortunate to know him and was always impressed and influenced with his humility and hard working approach. As a teenager delivering lumber to the farm or cottage Gus would always help to unload the truck and take time to talk and offer some words of wisdom. Gus made significant contributions throughout society during his lifetime and will be missed.”

