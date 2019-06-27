Canadian actor Gerry Dee getting ready to tee up at Osprey Valley Open

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Actor, stand-up comedian, golf nut.

Famed Canadian Gerry Dee will take to the course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon the second weekend of July, for the annual Osprey Valley Open.

“I’m really excited to play in the Osprey Valley Open this year and play alongside so many incredibly talented professionals who will be the next stars on the PGA Tour,” said Dee, who recently finished his 20th anniversary tour of his stand-up comedy in cities around the country. “I have so much respect for the professional game and hopefully I can help provide increased exposure for the players and the Osprey Valley Open to show how talented they really are at this level.”

The sixth stop on the PGA Canada Tour schedule, the Osprey Valley Open added the star as a sponsor’s exemption, pitting the longtime golfer against a talented field.

Osprey Valley Open Tournament Director Brad Parkins said the club was “ecstatic” to have Dee join the event.

“Gerry is a name that people recognize across Canada for his hilarious comedy work, but he’s also a skilled player,” said Parkins. “…we look forward to having some fun with Gerry during the week, raising some awareness for the Osprey Valley Open and TPC Toronto and introducing more fans to the Mackenzie Tour in our second year.”

Though the addition of Dee to the schedule may come to some as a publicity stunt, Dee’s skills on the course are not to be trifled with: though his CBC sitcom “Mr. D” ran for a successful seven seasons, Dee has managed to keep his golf game up to speed by entering in amateur tournaments throughout the summer months.

He currently boasts a 5.4 handicap as a member of The National GC of Canada, and qualified for the Ontario Amateur tournament in 1999.

Also announced as a sponsor’s exemption this week was James Allenby, who grew up in nearby Orangeville, and will be taking part in the tournament for the second straight year.

