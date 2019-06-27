Bolton Brewers snap mini slump with big win over Mansfield Cubs

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Some heavy bats were to thank for the Bolton Brewers on Sunday afternoon, who were able to snap their first two-game losing streak of the season with a whooping of the Mansfield Cubs.

The North Dufferin Baseball League club posted a six-run first inning at Mansfield Community Park, never looking back in a 16 – 5 victory.

Chris Fafalios and Trent Barwick made the biggest splashes at the plate for the Brewers, each sending their first home runs of the 2019 season out of the park. Barwick was able to cross the plate for all three of his at-bats, as was the heavy-hitting Mike Wallace.

On the mound for the win was Tyler Hawkins, who spread all five of his opponents’ runs throughout his six innings of work for his second win of the season. With the game out of reach by the seventh and final frame, Nick Pettinaro came in to clean up in relief of Hawkins, giving up a pair of hits though ultimately allowing no damage.

The win proved crucial for a team jockeying for position in a tightly-packed race near the top of the NDBL standings, sending the Brewers to a record of 11 – 5. They sit tied with the Ivy Leafs for second place, but are looking at the Clearview Orioles in the rearview mirror who are just one point behind.

The New Lowell Knights remain at the pinnacle of the league with just one loss to account for at the midway point of the season.

Heading into the final month of the NDBL’s regular season, the Brewers will be looking to take advantage of a doubleheader with the lowly Clarksburg Blues on July 3, who have managed just three wins so far this year.

The next home game at North Hill Park in Bolton will go July 10 in hosting the Barrie Angels.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca.

