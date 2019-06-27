Who has seen the wane?

Two matters that occurred last week that deserve further commentary – one reported on in your Editorial –of June 20/19 (“A Chance at Redemption”) and the other – the cancellation of Canada Day celebrations at Queens Park by the Ford Government.

In the first matter – the current state of the local Dufferin-Caledon CPC Riding Association and their distressing Candidate Nomination Process, the Citizen suggests that a division among members and discontent with the national CPC Party exists; further that the national executive of the party has little faith in the local candidates for nomination, and this is “a shame.” To this, I could not agree more.

Indeed, the fracture and malaise of the local Riding Association is microcosmic of what appears to be occurring nationally. Ahead in the polls, the party has had to dismiss nominated candidates across the country, struggles with a strong challenge from the People’s Party (with a leader, Maxime Bernier, who was clearly the preference among most Conservatives two years ago), and besaddled with an underwhelming and awkward leader in Andrew Scheer. Yes, this is a shame for Conservatives.

The rancour and strife amongst Dufferin- Caledon Conservatives would seem to reflect a national shame. Despite apparent strong campaigns from several contenders, the local CPC will be left with no nominated candidate until August, while strong local Liberal, Green and (most concerning for Conservatives) People’s Party candidates will flourish. They will have the summer to debate, door-knock, eat rubber-chicken and convince Dufferin-Caledon voters of their worth, while the local CPC continues to debase itself, struggling to find an identity. It would seem likely that many local conservative voters will be drawn to the persuasive allure of Maxime Bernier’s leadership and a compelling local candidate in Chad Ransom, while the grand old Conservative party is riven by internal discord and petty hatreds. How far they appear to have slipped from the unity of purpose delivered by David Tilson. Local Conservatives must be weighing the alternatives for October 21st. Yes, this is a shame for Conservatives.

In the second matter – conservatism in Ontario seems fraught with the dangers of Doug Ford, whose Government this week, cancelled Canada Day ceremonies at Queens Park. I’ll say that again for those who may have missed the historical significance – the Party responsible for the Confederation of Canada 152 years ago, has cancelled Canada Day celebrations in Toronto – the Capital of Upper Canada. With no good reason given for the cancellation, it beggars belief how our local Progressive Conservative MPP (and senior member of the Ford Cabinet) Sylvia Jones could condone such a move. With a five-month holiday now undertaken by the Ford Government, it is curious why there was no room for a Queens Park Ceremony on July 1st – are they busy? Local Conservative voters might be inclined to question the commitment of their government to the celebration of history in their provincial capital on Canada Day. Government sources suggest the money saved by cancelling the festivities is being redirected to free admission at beer-tents, theme parks and carnivals on the long weekend. So while Ms Jones enjoys BBQ sausage and free beer at FordFest this June 22nd weekend, one might ask the Minister how alcohol, roller-coasters and water-slide attractions appropriately acknowledges our history.

The Citizen Editorial sees ‘a chance for redemption’ among Conservatives in Dufferin-Caldeon. Yet I suspect many conservatives are too deeply troubled by the state of the Party and must be considering switching allegiance to the People’s Party on Election day. A sure-footed reporter, and members of an informed-citizenry might see some connection between the humiliation of the local Federal Conservatives, and the embarrassing leadership of the Provincial Conservatives. Such is the state of ‘shame’ for local Conservatives. “Redemption” might be the least of their worries….

Neil Orford

Orangeville resident

