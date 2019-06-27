Engage Canada, aka Enrage Canada

June 27, 2019 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

As a business owner for the past 38 years, the last thing I will ever do, because it will end any and all chances of getting the client I am prospecting to sign up with me, is to be critical of the competition.

It is low, unprofessional, unethical, and just wrong. If I think my company is that good, I have to portray that confidence to any potential client, tell them why they should sign me up, not be an armchair quarterback and critique. And, as I see these very aggressive Fear Mongering adds on TV by someone called ‘Engage Canada’, which I suspect is another way of spelling NDP.

I will not call the posted number because I know I will then get calls from them regularly. If Engage Canada thinks Andrew Sheer is on the wrong track, propose a better one and then identify yourself. Throwing anyone under the buss with no alternatives is very low and unprofessional. And that group behind it will never get my vote. NEVER !

Brian Perras

Caledon On

Readers Comments (0)