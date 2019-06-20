Local connection to Raptors championship parade

Written By MARK PAVILONS

There was a little bit of Caledon in the country’s celebrations of Canada’s NBA basketball championship.

The Toronto Raptors were greeted by unbelievable, record crowds Monday who lined Toronto’s parade route and watched the event unfold on TV. Estimates put the crowd at some 2.5 million.

According to reports, this parade outpaced those held for the World Series champs, the Toronto Blue Jays, in 1992 and 1993.

Kathy Cartan, who owns Motive Media based in Bolton, had a hand in decorating the double-decker buses who took the Raptors through the streets of Toronto. Motive They creatively wrapped 5 double-decker buses, almost two dozen Ford vehicles, and created the banners in Nathan Phillips Square and above the stage.

Cartan explained they got the official go-ahead on the project when the Raptors won the Championship on Thursday night. The parade was scheduled for Monday, which meant “we had 72 hours to wrap 4 double decker buses, decal 19 Ford vehicles, a trolley bus and a retro TTC bus. Needless to say, this was a borderline impossible timeline for so much work, but our amazing team pulled it all together! We are SO proud to be a small part of Canadian sports history!”

Motive Media’s HQ is in Bolton, and they are an award winning large format digital graphics company, specializing in interior and vehicle graphics, and all things design. They design and create images – usually large ones – and apply those images to everything from business cards, to transport trucks, to boardroom walls and everything in between

Cup to come to nearby King

St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time in this team’s history last week. Pietrangelo is a King City native, and helped lead his team, from the bottom of the NHL standings in January, to clinching the Cup last Wednesday night in Boston.

As a team member, Pietrangelo will have the opportunity to bring the Cup to his home town over the summer. Watch for a local celebration as the Cup returns to King!

