Caledon Jr. C Bandits in a slump, hit midseason losing skid

June 13, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

In the midst of a relatively successful start to the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League season, the Caledon Bandits have hit a roadblock.

The Caledon crew added a pair of losses over the weekend to the Fergus Thistles and the Brantford Warriors, adding to a losing streak that has now reached four games at a crucial point in the league schedule.

They met the Thistles on their home floor Saturday night in hopes of avenging an early season 10 – 5 loss, but met with a similar fate after allowing five Fergus goals in the opening period.

Despite six-point efforts from both leading scorers Jarrett Petrie and Andrew Rybka, the Bandits had dug themselves too deep a hole in the early going in an eventual 11 – 7 loss.

Finding themselves in a similar situation Monday in hosting the powerhouse Brantford Warriors at Mayfield Arena, the Bandits attempted to mount a comeback after allowing the Warriors to net the first eight goals.

Caledon managed to outscore their opponent 7 – 2 in the second half of the game, though it was too little, too late to pick up their fourth loss in a row by a score of 10 – 7.

After picking up three wins over their first seven games of the regular season, two more than last year’s incarnation of the Bandits had all year, the string of four straight losses has sent the Bandits to the lower echelon of the OJCLL’s West division.

Their record of 3 – 8 is good fifth in the seven team division, but well back of the next place Barrie Bombers by a six-point margin. The Warriors lead the division with a record of 9 – 2.

If the Bandits are to get out of their slump and finish the year off strong, they will have to look towards Petrie and Rybka to carry the brunt of the load: the pair rank third and fourth among league total scoring, with Rybka’s 28 goals through eleven games leading the way in finding the back of the net.

Petrie’s 51 points leads the team.

The Bandits will now have to win out the remainder of the regular season to finish with an even .500 record, with five games left on the schedule, including a Wednesday night hosting of the Wilmot Wild at Mayfield Arena following press time.

Back-to-back games against the 6 – 4 Bombers follow on the road over the weekend, while Caledon’s final home game of the season will go June 26 in a hosting of the lowly Halton Hills Bulldogs.

