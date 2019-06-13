Bolton Brewers climb to top of North Dufferin standings

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Bolton Brewers are back in familiar territory among the North Dufferin Baseball League.

The AA club has ridden some heavy power at the plate to the elite ranks in the NDBL standings, winning four of their last five games to leap into second place in the fourteen-team league.

Four crucial points were picked up in one afternoon on Sunday, hosting a doubleheader with the newcomer Clearview Orioles, the first meeting between the two squads: and experience topped inexperience early.

Bolton rode a four-run first inning and a whopping nine-run third inning on their way to a 16 – 0 win in the opening game, with Andrew White and Nathan Robinson pairing up on the mound for the shutout, allowing just four hits between the two all game.

Brett Chater, Chris Fafalios, Mike Wallace, John Hutchinson, and Stephen Warden all crossed the plate multiple times for the Brewers. Chater’s three-for-three record at the dish helped him to continue to pace the league in hitting, with thirteen through just ten games.

Pitcher Tyler Hawkins was able to keep the shutout streak going through the first two innings of game two of the doubleheader, before allowing a Clearview double that would score a pair of runs. Brendan Lyons came in to clean up in the fourth, where he received plenty of help from the other side of the ball in a six-run Bolton inning, eventually sweeping the series with a 9 – 6 score.

Hutchinson provided the game’s key highlight, sending his first home run of the season out of the park for a pair of runs.

With just one loss on the calendar so far in the month of June, the Brewers are one of the hottest teams in the NDBL nearing the midway point of the season. They bring a record of 7-3-0 into their next competition, good for a tie for second place with the reigning league champion and perennial contender Ivy leafs.

The New Lowell Knights set the league pace with an undefeated season to date through their first ten games.

The Brewers will be looking to make up some ground when they visit with the struggling Clarksburg Blues for the first time this season in a doubleheader on Saturday, who have managed just a pair of wins so far in their first year in the league.

Next home game goes on June 19 against the crosstown rival Bolton Dodgers at North Hill Park.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.ndbl.ca.

