Caledon OPP officer administers life-saving naloxone treatment for the second time in just three months

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, at about 12:30 a.m., uniformed members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible overdose in the area of Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive in the town of Caledon.

The complainant was forthcoming with the information and stated that his girlfriend, a 31- year-old resident of Tillsonburg, has taken methyl enedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy, and edible cannabis gummies. As a result, she was semi-conscious and had difficulty breathing.

Upon officers’ arrival, the female was unconscious, appeared to be pale, was sweating profusely, foaming at the mouth, and making snoring sounds as her breathing was getting progressively worse. The female was placed in a recovery position and Naloxone was administered by the officer.

The female began to recover rapidly – she began to have improved breathing and eventually regained consciousness. The female was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

It is the second life-saving Naloxone administration for officer Mak in the last three months. Since September 2017, the OPP has administered naloxone on 80 occasions and saved 74 lives. OPP has identified a 35 percent increase in overdose deaths during the first quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter of 2018.

On June 5th, 2019 the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Opioids Working Group released their Opioids and Overdoses: Impact and Strategies report, highlighting the alarming increase of opioid overdoses and deaths across Ontario. The report contains information relating to OPP opioid seizures, overdoses, and relevant strategies.

The Opioids and Overdoses: Impact and Strategies report can be found at opp.ca/opioids.

Illegal fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA and illicit cannabis. This is especially dangerous because people are often unaware that fentanyl has been added.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Man charged with assault after

receiving parking ticket

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, members from the Caledon Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of an assault in progress in the area of Learmont Avenue and Abbotside Way in the town of Caledon.

Information was received that a parking enforcement officer was confronted by a driver after he was issued a parking ticket.

Officers attended the area and conducted an investigation. As a result, Shazib HAMZA, 31, of Caledon, has been arrested and charged with:

• Assault under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 4, 2019, to answer to the charge.

Caledon OPP Youth

Leadership Program

By definition, leadership means, “action of leading a group of people or an organization.” Since 2003, our leading community response officers have been participating and showing the local youth the importance of community service, involvement, compassion, and leadership in their community.

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be hosting its annual Youth Leadership Program from Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 to Friday, August 16th, 2019, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During this time, students will be provided the opportunity to engage in a variety of community activities while interacting with Caledon OPP officers and fellow stude! nts.

All applicants interested in applying to the program must meet the following criteria:

• Be a student (between grades 8 to 12) attending a Caledon school;

• Be motivated to actively participate;

• Possess a genuine interest in contributing to the community in a meaningful way, and

• Be a team player and work well with others.

The applicant will be required to submit an OPP permission form signed by the applicant’s parent/guardian along with a brief essay (approx. 250-500 words) written by the applicant. The essay should outline reasons for the applicant’s interest and identify what the applicant has to offer to the program.

OPP permission forms are available at the front desk of the Caledon OPP detachment and at Caledon secondary schools. You can ! also contact your Community Safety Officer at iryna.nebogatova@opp.ca to have a copy emailed to you. Please return the permission form and essay attached to the Caledon OPP detachment to the attention of PC Iryna Nebogatova no later than July 5th, 2019.

Successful applicants will earn a sense of satisfaction from being able to give back to their community and attain 40 hours of community work as a part of their requirement for successful completion from high school.

For more information regarding the program, please contact Provincial Constable Iryna Nebogatova.

