Five impaired arrests by Caledon OPP

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated and arrested five impaired drivers in Caledon since May 31st, 2019.

On Friday, May 31st, 2019, at about 1:09 a.m., officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. spot check on Highway 410 northbound off-ramp at Valleywood Boulevard. Upon stopping one of the vehicles, the driver was observed rolling down his window only one-quarter of the way, and a strong odour of alcoholic beverage was detected coming from the driver’s breath.

An approved screening device demand (ASD) was made by the officer. The driver registered a “fail” and was placed under arrest for having more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The driver was transported to the Caledon Detachment, where further tests were conducted.

Gregory Fawcett, 31, of Brampton, was charged with: Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 mgs plus.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 20th, 2019, to answer to the charge.

On Saturday, June 1st, 2019, at approximately 5:40 p.m. officers responded to a single motor vehicle rollover in the area of 4th Line and Highway 9 in the town of Mono. An ASD test was administered on the male driver, and registered a “fail” reading, which resulted in his arrest. The driver was then transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Andrew Stooddard, 23, of Brampton was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

Operate unsafe vehicle, and

Have care or control of vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 20th, 2019, to answer to the charges.

On Saturday, June 1st, 2019, at about 8:38 p.m., an officer was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road, when he observed a motor vehicle traveling at a very high rate of speed.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and detected an odour of alcohol on the driver. An ASD test was administered with the driver registering a “fail” reading. The driver was arrested and transported to the Caledon Detachment for further tests.

As a result, the driver, Terrance Lafitte, 33, of Guelph, was charged with:

Race a motor vehicle – stunt, and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 mgs plus.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 20th, 2019, to answer to the charges.

On Saturday, June 1st, 2019, at about 10:55 p.m., officers observed a vehicle weaving heavily in its lane, and almost striking another car travelling in oncoming traffic. A traffic stop was initiated and an ASD test was administered on the male driver. The driver registered a “fail” reading, and was arrested as a result.

The driver was transported to the Caledon Detachment for further tests to be conducted. As a result of those test, Andrey bredikhin, 28, of Wasaga Beach, was charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and Operation while impaired – blood concentration 80 mgs plus.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 20th, 2019, to answer to the charges.

On Sunday, June 2nd, 2019, at approximately 8:51 p.m., police received a call for service, where a vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 10 at a high rate of speed. The complainant stated that the vehicle passed her driving erratically. Short time later, the complainant came upon the same vehicle at Highway 10 just north of Old Baseline Road, where the vehicle was on its side in the southbound ditch.

The officers attended the scene and commenced their investigation. The male driver was uncooperative with the officers and refused to provide a sample of his breath into the ASD. The driver was arrested and transported to the Caledon Detachment for further investigation. As a result, Edris Rigi, 31, of Toronto, was charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused was held for Bail Court on June 3, 2019, at the Ontario Court of Justice.

OPP community street crime unit makes an arrest in fraudulent morphine prescription investigation

Officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police made an arrest in a fraudulent morphine prescription investigation.

On May 27th, 2019 uniform officers of the Caledon Detachment received a call for service from a pharmacy located near Highway 50 and Queensgate Boulevard in Bolton. Information was received that a female customer had forged her prescription and has received a large quantity of morphine pills from several pharmacies in Bolton since November 2018.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the CSCU, Emilia Tersigni, 42, of Caledon was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Utter forged documents – prescriptions, and

Possession of a schedule I substance – morphine.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 4th, 2019 to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP looking for assistance in identifying theft suspects

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment Community Street Crime Unit are investigating a theft from an elderly victim at the Giant Tiger store in Bolton.

On May 31, 2019 at approximately 11:30am, Caledon OPP was informed of a theft at the Giant Tiger store in Bolton. The victim, an elderly female, was shopping at the Giant Tiger store and later realized that her wallet was missing. Video surveillance shows the victim being follow by a male and a female through the store. As the victim was looking at a store item, the female suspect bent over and grabbed the victim’s wallet from her bag.

Members of the Community Street Crime Unit are looking for assistance in identifying the male and female suspects.

The female suspect is described as:

Caucasian, Mid 20s in age, Small build, Short dark hair, Wearing white shirt, blue jeans, a wide brim hat and satchel style purse

The male suspect is described as: Non-Caucasian, late 20s in age, Average build, Short hair with manicured beard and moustache, Wearing jeans, baseball cap, white T-shirt and a grey jacket

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppersat: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

