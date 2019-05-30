Junior C Bandits pick up second win over Halton Bulldogs

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Just five games into the 2019 Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League season, the Caledon Bandits have already surpassed their win total from the prior season.

The squad snapped a short two-game losing streak late last week in dominating fashion over the Halton Hills Bulldogs, a team the Bandits had already toppled in week one of the box lacrosse season.

Hosting at Mayfield Arena, forward Jarett Petrie opened the scoring in what would eventually be his best effort on the floor to date, as one of three Bandits to post a seven-point effort in an eventually 14 – 2 drubbing.

Tied 2 – 2 after the opening twenty minutes, it was all Caledon the rest of the way, posting six goals in each of the final two frames to blow out their competition.

Logan Lowrie had a five-goal night for the Bandits, while Cole Goodwin rounded out the seven-point scorers for the home team.

Veteran Andrew Rybka kept his name among the top scorers in the league by adding six points of his own, bringing his point total to a remarkable 24 points through just five games played on the season. Trevor Wilson picked up his second win between the pipes, bringing his record to .500 in 2019.

That’s one win more than the 2018 rendition of the Bandits’ season, when the franchise managed just one win over the sixteen game schedule.

This year’s Bandits have started out with a 2 – 3 record, mired in a battle with the Barrie Bombers and Fergus Thistles in the middle of the pack among the OJCLL’s West division.

The Brantford Warriors lead the way with a 6 -1 record.

That will make quite the challenge for the Bandits this week as they close out their four-game home stand, hosting the Warriors at Mayfield Arena on Wednesday after press time.

They will return to the road on Friday for a busy weekend for their first time since early May, taking on the lowly Oakville Buzz, who are still in search of their first win on the season.

Next home game goes Wednesday, hosting Oakville. Opening faceoff is set for 8p.m at Mayfield.

