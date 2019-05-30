Brewers blank Athletics in NDBL doubleheader

May 30, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

It was a rollercoaster of a week for the Bolton Brewers, who opened up the second week of their North Dufferin Baseball League season with a sweep of a doubleheader against the Alliston Athletics.

Hosting the competition at North Hill Park, the Brewers picked up their second win in three games in game one, combining for 14 hits in what amounted to a 6 – 0 win.

Heavy hitter Mike Wallace managed his second home run of the season in the sixth inning, with the Brewers already leading by a trio of runs. He went a perfect three-for-three at the plate, rounding the bases twice, while Chris Fafalios, Brett Chater, and Trent Barwick also crossed the plate.

On the mound, Andrew White pitched a calm, cool, and collected six innings, scattering only three hits while striking out eight batters. Both Trent and Troy Barwick shared the duty in cleaning up the final inning, allowing just one baserunner between the two.

The domination on both sides of the plate spilled over into the second game of the doubleheader, where Bolton provided a dominant 14 – 0 win.

Alex Pagila and Tyler Hawkins split the mound in the win, which was called after only six innings of play, after they allowed just one hit.

Nine different Brewers players scored for their squad, led by Chater, who scored three in just four at bats.

The weekend was not all fun and games, however: the offensive onslaught was ended in a one-sided road affair with the New Lowell Knights on Sunday, managing just one run, plated by Wallace, to New Lowell’s thirteen to break the two-game winning streak.

The trio of lopsided scores has the Brewers holding onto a 3 – 2 record through the opening few weeks of the senior ‘A’ ball season, sitting comfortably in sixth place in the 14-team division. New Lowell leads the way with a 6 – 0 record out the gate, while the Ivy Leafs have also posted a perfect season so far at 5 – 0.

The Brewers will be looking to end that streak in a rescheduled game on Saturday with the Leafs on the road, originally scheduled for early May but changed due to field conditions.

Next up at home at North Hill Park is a meeting with the Mansfield Cubs on Wednesday, who will be looking to improve on their 2 – 5 record.

