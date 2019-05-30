Caledon OPP release results from road safety week program

May 30, 2019 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment participated in the Canada Road Safety Week Traffic safety initiative resulting in a high amount of traffic related charges.

The initiative took place from May 14 to 20, 2019, with the focus on enforcement of the “The Big 4” traffic offences: Distracted Driving, Speeding/Aggressive Driving, Impaired Driving (Drugs and Alcohol) and Seatbelt violations. Officers continued to remain diligent in observing for other offences which threaten the safety of motorists as well.

Over the seven day initiative, which included the Victoria Day Long Weekend, 437 traffic related charges were laid by members of the Caledon Detachment:

• 383 Speeding charges

• 27 Seatbelt charges

• 6 Careless Driving charges

• 7 Stunt Driving charges

• 12 Distracted Driving charges

• 2 Other moving violation charges

In addition to the traffic charges, there were several criminal code driving charges laid:

• 3 Impaired Driving/Over 80 mgs. of Alcohol charges

• 2 Approved Screening Device – Warn Range 3-Day License Suspensions

• 2 Drive Motor Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available charges

Traffic safety remains a high priority for the Caledon Detachment. Motorists are reminded that enforcement activities continue year-round.

Caledon OPP investigating home invasion

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment and Major Crime Unit are investigating a home invasion that occurred in Caledon.

On May 24, 2019 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to a 911 call for the report of a home invasion on Mayfield Road near Heritage Road in the Town of Caledon.

Investigation revealed that suspects gained entry into the home where a confrontation occurred between the home owner and suspects. A firearm was brandished by one suspect. The home owner sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

The suspects fled the scene on foot towards Heritage Road.

The suspects are described as two males and a female wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Pedestrian identified in fatal injury on Highway 10

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 10, in the Town of Caledon.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at approximately 1:00am, the OPP received a call of a male pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle on Highway 10 northbound, south of Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon.

The male pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation. The highway was closed for approximately seven hours for the investigation.

Karoly Robert Laszlo, 41 year old, from Caledon has been identified as the deceased pedestrian.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment – (905) 584-2241

Community street crime unit investigation results numerous criminal charges

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Street Crime Unit investigated local break and enters resulting in subject identification and charges with Peel Regional Police

On April 14, 2019 a break and enter occurred at Coffee Bean on Highway 10 in Caledon. On April 21, 2019 a break and enter occurred at Choice Auto Sales and Service on Highway 10 in Caledon. Officers from the Community Street Crime Unit worked in conjunction with officers from the Peel Regional Police Service to identify and locate an involved suspect.

As a result of the investigation, Gary WALKER, 33 years old, from Brampton has been charged with:

• Break and Enter

• Operation of Motor Vehicle while Prohibited

• Breach Undertaking

• Theft Over $5000

• Possession of Stolen Property

• Possession of Break-In Instruments

• Disguise with Intent

• Obstruct Police

• Tampering with a Vehicle Identification

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Halton Residents charged under municipal elections act

OPP led investigation of the 2018 Regional Council Election in ward 7 (Oakville)

(ORILLIA, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch (ARB) has charged three residents of Oakville following an investigation into irregularities under the Municipal Elections Act.

In January 2019, the OPP received a request for assistance from the Halton Regional Police Service. The request was in relation to recent allegations of improprieties involving the 2018 Regional Council election for ward 7.

As a result of the investigation, the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch, with the assistance of Halton Regional Police, have charged the following citizens with Corrupt Practice, contrary to the Municipal Elections Act:

· Balwant SINGH, 50 years – Oakville

· Nanak PARMAR, 72 years – Oakville

· Nirmal PARMAR, 62 years – Oakville

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice – Provincial Offences on Palladium Way in Burlington on June 24, 2019.

Readers Comments (0)