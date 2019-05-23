Past candidates support Liberal candidate Michele Fisher

Written By JOSHUA SANTOS

A number of past candidates have voiced their support for Dufferin-Caledon Liberal nomination candidate Michele Fisher.

Former Green Party candidate Nancy Urekar, who was also the founder of Climate Change Action Dufferin-Caledon is one of those people supporting Fisher.

“I support Michele Fisher to represent Dufferin-Caledon as the Liberal Candidate because I know her well and I know that she shares my values,” said Urekar, in a news release. “Michele has huge integrity and cares about people and the planet. I feel confident that she will advocate for the residents of our riding and all Canadians with honesty and conviction.”

Ed Crewson, former Mayor of Shelburne and owner of Crewson Insurance, has also voiced his support for Fisher. The two appeared together at Dufferin County Council recently to ask about progress on SWIFT, a program funded by all three levels of government to bring needed high-speed broadband internet to Dufferin-Caledon.

“Being the Liberal candidate in Dufferin-Caledon in 2015 allowed me to get to know so many good people and with the support of these good people, we came close to victory,” said Crewson. “In the 2019 election, I am calling on all the good people of Dufferin-Caledon to support Michele Fisher and carry the Liberal Party to victory.”

Bob Gordanier is also endorsing Fisher’s campaign. He was the 2018 Provincial Liberal candidate.

“After years of Conservative representation in Ottawa, a strong active new voice can’t come soon enough for Dufferin-Caledon,” said Gordanier, former president of Beef Farmers of Ontario and a firefighter, in a news release. “Michele is someone who is not just going to Ottawa to keep a seat warm but who will defend our interests, partnering with the municipalities and grappling with the day-to-day challenges facing Canadian families. She is someone who has dedicated herself to community service in the Dufferin-Caledon riding.”

Fisher welcomes the support she is receiving from friends, residents and community leaders in Dufferin-Caledon.

“With this kind of upward momentum and cross-party support, change is possible,” Fisher said. “The stakes in this election are high, with issues like climate change, keeping our economy strong, and bringing more opportunity back to Dufferin-Caledon being top on my list.”

To date, Fisher is the only Liberal candidate-nominee approved to run. A nomination meeting to select the newest candidate for the federal liberals has not been announced by the Dufferin-Caledon Liberal Riding Association.

