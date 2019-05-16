Money matters…community matters

The recent Provincial funding cuts are confusing. On one hand the province is telling us that they are just implementing efficiencies and on the other hand programs are being cancelled. Last week at Regional Council staff outlined the forecasted 2020 budget implications and the impacts to service levels as a result of the funding cuts. The discussion was interesting because Regional Council had been challenging over the past few months with talk and speculation about the Regional Government Review and Mississauga’s desire to break up the Region, but on this issue, we were unified. We’ve banded together ready to advocate and hold the Province to account for cutting funding to critical programs like paramedic services and prisoner transport. At the next meeting staff will bring a more detailed report on the real risks that will affect service levels and funding to our community partners.

As Mayor I’m concerned that programs and services are going to be downloaded to local municipalities without funding to support them – property taxes can’t keep going up. Stay tuned as this issue develops.

Get ready for a month of June packed full of Community events.

It’s the start of the Farmer’s Market season in Caledon. June 1st is the opening of the Bolton Farmers Market at the Royal Courtyard 18 King St. E. Come out and support our local vendors and growers.

June 5th is Seniors Day in Caledon. We have interesting speakers featuring Tayler (Hap) Parnaby as our keynote, a trade show geared to older adults’ programs and services and a healthy and nutritious lunch. To register for this free event call 905.584.2272 X7327 or caledon.ca/adult55

June 14th Raise a glass of local craft cider or beer at Cheers Caledon, for tickets caledon.ca/cheers

June 15th is Caledon Day and what an incredible day we have planned. Why not start it off by riding in Velocity, a cycle ride in support of Caledon Seniors. There are cycle routes from 10k to 100k, it’s a great opportunity to ride through our scenic Town and support our Senior residents.

Caledon Day really does have something for everyone of every age. A variety of music on the main stage culminates with our evening headliner Toyko Police Club. We also have a kid’s zone, youth zone and over 50 vendors from crafters to community groups. This is our signature event of the year, attracting residents and visitors from across the GTA.

I hope to see you there!

