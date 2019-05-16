Letters

Money matters…community matters

May 16, 2019   ·   0 Comments

The recent Provincial funding cuts are confusing. On one hand the province is telling us that they are just implementing efficiencies and on the other hand programs are being cancelled.  Last week at Regional Council staff outlined the forecasted 2020 budget implications and the impacts to service levels as a result of the funding cuts. The discussion was interesting because Regional Council had been challenging over the past few months with talk and speculation about the Regional Government Review and Mississauga’s desire to break up the Region, but on this issue, we were unified. We’ve banded together ready to advocate and hold the Province to account for cutting funding to critical programs like paramedic services and prisoner transport.  At the next meeting staff will bring a more detailed report on the real risks that will affect service levels and funding to our community partners.

As Mayor I’m concerned that programs and services are going to be downloaded to local municipalities without funding to support them – property taxes can’t keep going up. Stay tuned as this issue develops.

Get ready for a month of June packed full of Community events. 

It’s the start of the Farmer’s Market season in Caledon. June 1st is the opening of the Bolton Farmers Market at the Royal Courtyard 18 King St. E. Come out and support our local vendors and growers.

June 5th is Seniors Day in Caledon. We have interesting speakers featuring Tayler (Hap) Parnaby as our keynote, a trade show geared to older adults’ programs and services and a healthy and nutritious lunch. To register for this free event call 905.584.2272 X7327 or caledon.ca/adult55

June 14th Raise a glass of local craft cider or beer at Cheers Caledon, for tickets caledon.ca/cheers

June 15th is Caledon Day and what an incredible day we have planned. Why not start it off by riding in Velocity, a cycle ride in support of Caledon Seniors.  There are cycle routes from 10k to 100k, it’s a great opportunity to ride through our scenic Town and support our Senior residents.

Caledon Day really does have something for everyone of every age. A variety of music on the main stage culminates with our evening headliner Toyko Police Club. We also have a kid’s zone, youth zone and over 50 vendors from crafters to community groups. This is our signature event of the year, attracting residents and visitors from across the GTA.

I hope to see you there!



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Tokyo Police Club to headline Caledon Day

Written by: JOSHUA SANTOS Newmarket’s Tokyo Police Club (TPC) will headline this year’s Caledon Day on Saturday, June 15. The four-time JUNO nominated band perform ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation Gala raises $380,000 for local hospital

Written by: Brian Lockhart An air of French culture drifted through the ballroom at the annual Headwaters Health Care Foundation Gala held at the Hockley ...

Jack Ride for mental health scheduled for Caledon

Written by: JOSHUA SANTOS About 1000 participants in 85 teams will peddle their way through Caledon for the 10th annual Jack Ride on Saturday, May ...

Caledon chief librarian concerned over provincial cuts to libraries

Written by: JOSHUA SANTOS An immediate change has come to the Caledon Public Library with fears of more forthcoming. Delivery of the library’s inter-library loan ...

D-C is ‘a riding we can win,’ said likely Green candidate

Written by: MIKE BAKER While he has yet to be officially approved as the Green Party candidate in Dufferin-Caledon, local entrepreneur Stefan Wiesen is harbouring ...

Town of Caledon launches traffic calming program

Written by: JOSHUA SANTOS A traffic calming study has been developed by the Town of Caledon. Dubbed ‘Putting the Brakes on Speeding,’ It will be ...