Bolton’s Falconi named to CFC Prospect Game

May 9, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

One of Caledon’s finest play callers is getting the national broadcast treatment.

Bolton native and quarterback Nathan Falconi will see his name up in lights when he takes to the field for the first ever CanadaFootballChat Prospect Game next month, highlighting the top 73 high school football prospects from across Canada.

The highly-touted receiver/quarterback told canadafootballchat.com late last year he has been working hard to put his name in the mouth of scouts.

“I have been training to make myself stronger and faster and have been working with a QB coach to improve my football and throwing.”

Starting as a running back in his first season of football at the age of eight, Falconi switched to quarterback in his second season with the Orangeville Outlaws…a move that has paid off in dividends, winning the first of seven Most Valuable Player awards that have come his way.

“If I had a chance to speak to all the scouts out there right now, I would describe my playing type as dual-threat QB, that works hard on and off the field and by being a leader to my teammates.

No matter where I am on the field or position I give nothing less than one-hundred percent and work just as hard to improve mentally and physically.”

He also spent time with the Durham Dolphins program of the Ontario Provincial Football League.

The CFC Prospect Game, coming up on June 2, will be broadcast nationally by TSN, a move announced on Friday. Falconi and his future stars will get the opportunity to test out the professional atmosphere of the CFL as teens, taking to the field of TD Place Stadium, home of the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks.

Posted to the roster of Team Dunigan, coached by CFL legend and current TSN analyst Matt Dunigan, Falconi will be pitted against Team Burris, coached by former superstar Henry Burris.

CFC and TSN are pulling out all the stops, bringing in professional play-by-play men Farhan Lalji and Duane Forde to call the game over the air.

“CFC is committed to growing the game of football in Canada, and we created this game as a platform to celebrate the depth of elite talent we have across our country,” said Lee Barette, CEO of the CFC Prospect Game and president of CanadaFootballChat.com. “We are pleased to partner with TSN on this new initiative and look forward to showcasing the most exciting young players that Canada has to offer.”

“As Canada’s home of football, we’re very excited to partner with CFC on this new showcase game,” said Paul Graham, Vice-President and Executive Producer, Live Events, of TSN. “This game will introduce a national audience to a group of homegrown young players who could soon be starring in TSN’s exclusive live coverage of the CFL.”

A number of university programs have already reached out to Falconi, who has one more season of varsity ball with the St. Andrew’s College Saints.

Readers Comments (0)