Caledon OPP hosting open house

May 9, 2019 · 0 Comments

Caledon OPP officers are hosting an open house at the detachment located at 15924 Innis Lake Road in Caledon East to celebrate Police Week on Saturday, May 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

In honour of Police Week, they welcome the community to drop by and see the many ways the Caledon OPP are working with our community to make Caledon a safe and wonderful place to live!

Some of the exciting features of this event include:

a tour of the detachment,an opportunity to mingle with our staff & meet some of our community partners,speak to officers about career and volunteer opportunities within the OPP,check out police vehicles on display,

Kids Zone – interactive displays, kids police uniforms, button making kit, treats, and more,

Opportunity to investigate a mock crime scene,BBQ lunch and ice cream stand for the little ones.

Guests will be treated to numerous booths with information about emergency and community services, volunteering and recruiting opportunities.

“We want to give back to the community, and the best way to do that is through you,” said Prov. Const. Iryna Nebogatova.

Caledon OPP charge a driver going three times the speed limit

Caledon OPP officers stopped and charged several high-speed vehicles.

On Thursday, April 25 at approximately 10:50 p.m., a driver was observed travelling 147 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 10 and The Grange Sideroad;

On Wednesday, May 1 at about 2:25 p.m., a motorist was found driving 169 km/h in a posted 60 km/z zone in the area of Mount Hope Road and Castlederg Sideroad;

On Friday, May 3rd, at about 1:58 p.m., a driver was observed operating a vehicle at 125 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Horseshoe Hill Road and Escarpment Sideroad.

The above drivers were charged with Racing a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed. They also received an immediate seven-day driver’s license suspension, and their vehicles were impounded for seven days.

Since the warm weather is upon us, the OPP would like to remind drivers to:

Slow down;

Watch for pedestrians and children;

Share the road with motorcycles and cyclists;

Pay attention in construction zones, and

Inspect your tires.

Arrests made in break and enter incident

Caledon OPP officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a gas station on Highway 50 and Parr Boulevard on September 1st, 2018

Police were informed that an attempt had been made to steal the automated teller machines (ATM) at the gas station. The suspects were unsuccessful in their attempt.

The second incident occurred on November 6th, 2018, when the suspects broke into the same business and attempted to steal the ATM. They were unsuccessful yet again.

As a result of the investigation, members from Caledon OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit arrested and charged two males in relation to the above incidents:

A 48-year-old man of Oshawa, has been charged with:

Break, Enter a Place – with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence X 2 counts, and

Mischief Under $5000 X 2 counts.

A 30-year-old of Mariposa Township, has been charged with:

Break, Enter a Place – with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence X 2 counts, and

Mischief Under $5000 X 2 counts.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 6th, 2019, to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP appeal to the public to identify suspects

Two suspects, operating a light colored (blue and white) pickup truck, committed three commercial break and enters in the Caledon and Adjala-Tosorontio on Saturday, April 27th, between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

• The suspects attended a gas station in the area of Highway 50 and Emil Kolb Parkway and used a pickaxe to force entry to the store door. While inside they attempted to remove the Automated Teller Machine (ATM), but were unsuccessful. They stole cartons of cigarettes, lottery tickets, and the cash drawer.

• The same suspects attended a convenience store in the area of Airport Road and Mayfield Road in the same light-coloured pickup truck. They used a pickaxe to force entry to the convenience store door. While inside the suspects successfully removed the ATM and loaded it onto their vehicle.

• The suspects targeted another gas station in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 50. They attended the gas station in the same light-colored pickup truck and forcibly entered the store. They attempted to remove the ATM but were unsuccessful. They stole several cartons of Colt Cigars.

The two suspects are described as male, light complexion, wearing dark colored hoodies and masks that cover the lower half of their faces.

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue and white coloured mechanics type pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents and the suspects’ identity is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Readers Comments (0)