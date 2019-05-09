Letters

Volunteers are important to the Library

May 9, 2019   ·   0 Comments

We always need a Friend and behalf of the Friends of Caledon Public Library, we would like to thank all those who supported our April Used Book Sale. This year we were very pleased to hold our Spring Sale at Evolve Clothing a division of Caledon Community Services in Bolton. This very welcome partnership provided a great location for our three day sale.

A core of volunteers is always required for fundraising activities and we are proud to acknowledge the contributions of the  Navy League Caledon , 253  Bolton Sea Cadets, students from Kings College School, Caledon Public Library Communications and Community Development department, and the individual members of the Friends who donated their time, energy, and trucks to make this sale possible.

We are proud to be celebrating 25 years and equally proud to have raised $200 000 over that time on behalf of the Library. We owe that success to many loyal and hardworking volunteers as well as the support of the Caledon Community. Thank you, Friends. 

Marty Harrison, 

President

Friends of Caledon Public Library



         

