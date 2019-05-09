Transit service crucial for community

May 9, 2019

The toughest thing for my grandmother as her health deteriorated was losing her sense of independence. She was a woman who travelled the world and went to her book club via public transit. When these activities became too difficult it crushed her spirit. I wish my grandmother was an isolated case but in Caledon it’s a common story. I recently spoke with another Caledon resident, who is a cancer survivor and just moved in with his children. CCS’ transportation services take him to medical appointments, his day program at Vera Davis, the Exchange wellness group and more. These activities keep him connected to his community. He told me that, “my life would be terrible without this service”.

If you can’t get around in Caledon you’re in trouble. I encourage our community’s leaders to do something now. I appreciate the Master Transportation Plan is being developed by the Town of Caledon, it’s been in the works for a few years and one day will be a solid blueprint for Caledon transportation services. In the meantime, I see the immense challenges here and now in the lives of seniors and people with disabilities when they can’t get around. I volunteer for an organization that provides services. We don’t like waiting for solutions when our most vulnerable residents are in some trouble today and there is every reason to respond now. Planning and preparing is good. But while we’re waiting, I believe it’s worthwhile to support our most vulnerable community residents now. That’s what Caledon is all about.

Angela Panacci,

Chair Governance Committee,

Caledon Community Services Board of Directors

