Ferraro swims into contract with NHL’s Sharks

May 2, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Joining a blue line flush with the talent of NHL All-Stars Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, Mario Ferraro is hoping to be the next big star of the San Jose Sharks.

After two seasons playing with UMass (Amhurst) of the NCAA’s Division I, Ferraro officially turned professional on Sunday in signing his first NHL contract.

The 5’11”, 180-lb. Caledon native was selected by the Sharks in the June of 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the 49th -overall pick in the second round and San Jose’s second pick overall.

Ferraro told the Citizen it was an “unbelievable moment.

“This was the greatest moment of my life. Being drafted has always been a dream of mine, and although I have a lot of work to do to play for the San Jose Sharks, this is just one step closer. It was surreal to be able to share that moment with my family and close friends, knowing that I could not have made it this far without them.”

When asked to describe his style of play, Ferraro called himself “an offensive defenseman that pride in the D-zone”.

“Of course I like to get involved offensively, transition the puck up-ice quick, but I also like to be very physical in the defensive zone as well.”

On paper, the offensive side to the defenseman’s game certainly holds up, having notched 37 points for the Minutemen, sharing the captaincy in his sophomore year. He also posted a massive year with the United States Hockey League’s Des Moines Buccaneers in 2016-17, shortly after leaving King City High School.

Prior to that, he was one of the OJHL’s highest scoring defenseman while in his second year with the Toronto Patriots, putting up 40 points in 51 games.

Former Sharks assistant coach, and current coach of the AHL-affiliated San Jose Barracuda, said Ferraro has a “ton of energy” in a press release distributed by the team.

“He plays with a lot of juice,” said Sommer. “A guy like that looks like he loves the game. I could see why they drafted him. I think he’s going to be a good one.

“He’s big and intense and a hockey rat.”

Sharks GM Doug Wilson gave glowing reviews to his newest defenseman, adding “Mario had another stellar season at UMass and has consistently proven his capacity to compete and lead at an elite level. His offensive skills, ability to make plays from the blue line and the energy he brings to the rink are impressive and we look forward to seeing him continue his growth at the professional level.”

UMass, a premier building block for future professional hockey players, released their own statement on Monday as well, with head coach Greg Carvel saying “Mario led his teammates on the ice and off. He is a unique individual and the ultimate warrior. His character, commitment, and drive will serve him well as a professional and were key to the success of UMass hockey over the past two years. We all thank him for everything he has done for our program and look forward to seeing him in a Sharks jersey in the future.”

Ferraro had previously teamed up with Caledon native Taylor Raddysh for the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Readers Comments (0)