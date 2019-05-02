Help wanted in pedestrian collision investigation

May 2, 2019 · 0 Comments

Region of Peel– Investigators from the Major Collision Bureau are seeking the assistance of the public in locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a fail to remain collision with a pedestrian on March 17, 2019.

Shortly after 4:25 a.m. 21 year-old Navindra Sookramsingh was walking southbound on West Drive between the intersections of Clark Boulevard and Orenda Road in the City of Brampton. He was struck by a southbound vehicle in the southbound lane on West Drive. The collision was witnessed by the driver of a northbound vehicle.

It has since been determined that on March 17, 2019 at approximately 4:33 a.m. the male pedestrian had collapsed in the southbound curb lane of traffic on West Drive, south of Clark Boulevard. The male was ill at the time and he was in the process of getting up when he was struck by the southbound 2003-2007 Toyota Corolla.

The Toyota stopped momentarily after the collision and then drove away at a normal speed. It is possible the driver is unaware that he collided with a person.

Section 199 of the Highway Traffic Act makes it incumbent on a person who is knowingly involved in a collision to report the collision to police.

The victim is 21 year-old Navindra Sookramsingh from Brampton he remains in a Rehabilitation Center where he is recovering from serious life altering injuries resulting from this collision.

Police are appealing to the driver of this vehicle to contact them immediately.

Investigators from the Major Collision Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and driver responsible for this collision. Police are asking citizens to be vigilant and report any similar vehicles with minor front end damage to them.

To assist the public, a photo of the suspect vehicle can be viewed by visiting our website.

Anyone with information on this collision as well as those with dash cam footage or surveillance cameras, are asked to call investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by visitingpeelcrimestoppers.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Visit the Peel Regional Police YouTube Channel and our Livestream page.

Easter weekend stats

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wrapped up its provincial seat belt campaign over the Easter Long Weekend with more than 1,000 charges laid against unbuckled drivers and passengers who failed to keep themselves safe.

While the OPP is pleased to report a zero fatality weekend on roads, officers focused on all unsafe behaviours that placed drivers and passengers at risk, laying more than 10,200 traffic-related charges across the province.

The number one offence committed by drivers was speeding, with more than 6,400 speeding charges laid.

During last year’s long weekend seat belt campaign, officers laid over 1,500 seat belt charges, more than 6,500 speeding charges and close to 11,000 traffic-related charges overall.

The weekend charges serve as an important reminder to drivers and other road users that when the OPP targets one particular behaviour during a traffic safety campaign, officers are highly committed to and well-resourced for enforcing all traffic laws.

Masseur Arrested for Sexual Assault

Region of Peel– Investigators from the Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged a man in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

On Saturday, March 16 the victim, a 48 year old woman from Brampton, attended a health and wellness spa in the City of Brampton to receive a massage, when she was sexually assaulted.

On Thursday, April 18, 2019 Napoleon Arenas a 62 year old man from the City of Brampton acting as a masseur, was arrested and charged with sexual assault. Napoleon Arenas was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Brampton on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Napoleon Arenas is not a licensed massage therapist but may have practiced as a masseur in other cities.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation are asked to call investigators from the Special Victims Unit at (905) 453-2121, ext.3460. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Caledon OPP Easter Long Weekend stats.

Caledon OPP officers stopped and charged numerous unbuckled drivers throughout Caledon during the Easter Long Weekend Campaign.

The following charges were laid by the Caledon OPP during the campaign:

• Seatbelt X 42 charges,

• Speeding X 176 charges,

• Stunt X 13 charges,

• Distracted driving X 10 charges, and

• Other Highway Traffic Act X 74 charges.

Seatbelts can help to protect a driver or a passenger in a collision and minimize injuries. Those who do not wear their seatbelts while in a vehicle put themselves at a greater risk of severe injury or even death. Through enforcement, engagement, and education, the OPP demonstrates its commitment to keeping all our road users safe.

To participate in OPP Child Car Seat Clinic organized by the Caledon OPP Auxiliary officers, please call 905-584-2241 to enquire about upcoming events.

Imparied driver blew almost four times the legal limit

On Friday, April 26 at about 5:25 p.m. uniformed Caledon OPP officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision at Mount Pleasant Road and Caledon King Townline South in the Town of Caledon.

En route to the call, officers received information that the sport utility vehicle that was involved in the collision had left the scene at a high rate of speed. The officer located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As a result, an approved screening device test was administered on the driver, which he failed.

The driver was then placed under arrest, and transported to the Caledon Detachment, where further tests were conducted. A reading of 310 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood was registered as a result of those tests.

Readers Comments (0)