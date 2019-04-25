Bolton’s Simonetta lands pro hockey tryout

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

One of the Caledon Golden Hawks’ recent most lethal weapons is getting his chance at the big leagues.

Marc-Anthony Simonetta, a Bolton native, signed his first professional hockey contract with Tegs SK of Sweden’s Division 1 league last week.

“It feels great,” said Simonetta, who signed the contract from his home, two months after completing his second full season with the Caledon Golden Hawks of the Provincial Junior Hockey League. “I’m excited to soon start my journey and get to know my new teammates.

The 21-year old posted career numbers in the junior C club’s most successful season to date, boasting 32 goals and 45 assists through just 41 games. His totals trailed only that of teammate Matt Magliozzi (one-point differential) and Alliston’s Joseph Visconti (twelve-point differential) in the Carruthers division scoring race.

It was a 20-point improvement from the left winger’s 2017-18 campaign total, adding eleven points in eleven games in the postseason to draw the interest of the Swedish club. He cut his teeth with the Toronto Red Wings minor hockey program of the GTHL before reaching the junior ranks.

The smooth skater sees a combination of skills as playing a factor in his putting ink to paper.

“I want to strengthen the team, and contribute with my skills,” said Simonetta. “My strengths as a player are my skating, that I’m strong with the puck, and that I see the ice well.

“I play for the team, and my teammates.”

Organized by the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation, Division 1 operates as the third tier on the Swedish league ladder, below the second tier Allsvenskan and the prestigious Swedish Elite League. Simonetta joins a Tegs SK club with over a century of tradition, having received promotion to Division 1 after the 2004-05 season.

Simonetta joins the roster as the second-youngest player to hit the ice for the 2019-20 season, and the only non-Swedish player.

In a statement released by the club on their website, Tegs SK head coach David Muzito Bagenda said he has “a good feeling” about bringing in the Canadian talent.

“He, as a hockey player, possesses good speed and nice hands,” said Bagenda through a translation tool. “It is a guy who wants to take the next step in his hockey career, and we like that ambition.”

The Caledon Golden Hawks released their own message to their former star over Twitter, writing “Congratulations and best wishes goes out to one of our leading scorers this past season, and hometown kids Marc Simonetta.”

Meanwhile, the Golden Hawks are looking to boost their own roster after losing a number of key components to age in the offseason. Caledon’s goaltending prospects camp opens May 30, while players take to the ice to tryout on June 1. More information can be found at www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

