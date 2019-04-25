OPP investigating two business break and enters along Highway 10

Written by Joshua Santos

Caledon OPP officers are investigating two business break and enters that occurred between April 14th and April 21st on Highway 10 between King Street and Old Base Line Road.

One of the incidents occurred sometime between Sunday, April 14th, 3:45 p.m. and Monday, April 15th, 8:45 a.m. at a business located at Highway 10 and Old Base Line Road. The unknown suspect(s) gained entry through the front door by breaking the lock. A cash register containing money was reported stolen.

The second business break and enter occurred on Sunday, April 21st, at approximately 11:58 p.m. in the area of Highway 10 and King Street. Two suspects broke the front glass door, entered the premises and stole a cash box containing money. They were last seen traveling southbound on Highway 10.

During the second incident, the culprits were captured on security video. The suspect vehicle is described as a white work truck with wood pallets in the bed and a black rack on the top of the back. Both suspects are male; they were wearing gloves, had their hoods up and faces covered.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information in relation to these break and enters, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Driver charged with impaired and dangerous driving

Caledon OPP officers investigated a two-vehicle collision at Innis Lake Road and Castlederg Sideroad while on patrol on Friday, April 19 at approximately 7:23 p.m.

The officers located a silver sedan and a white pick-up truck, both with significant damage, in the ditch. As a result, an approved screening device test was administered on one of the drivers, which he failed.

The driver was then placed under arrest, and transported to the Caledon Detachment, where further tests were conducted. As a result, the driver, a 44-year-old, of Caledon was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and

Dangerous operation.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 9, 2019, to answer to the charge.

Ride spot check leads to arrest

Caledon OPP officers were conducting a RIDE spot check in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and King Street on Wednesday, April 17 at approximately 9:40 p.m.

A traffic stop was conducted, and an approved screening device test was administered on the male driver, which he failed. The driver was then placed under arrest, and transported to the Caledon Detachment, where further tests were conducted. As a result, the driver, a 52-year-old of Caledon was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 2, 2019, to answer to the charge.

The OPP is reminding drivers to plan on getting home safely this holiday long weekend, and to:

Never drive impaired,

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired, and

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers.

Caledon OPP looking for assistance in identifying mischief suspect

Caledon OPP officers are investigating a mischief to property that occurred at a grocery store located at Highway 50 North of Queensgate Boulevard in Bolton.

On Saturday, April 6th at approximately 2:20 a.m., an unknown male attended the store front, where he vandalized a vehicle parked in the lot. The suspect also ripped open bags of water softener salt, road salt, yard waste bags, windshield washer fluid canisters, and strew the items in front of the store.

The Caledon OPP Detachment is looking for assistance in identifying this male.

He is described as:

Caucasian,

Medium build,

Short hair or bald, and

Wearing a black hat, black shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, and dark coloured shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

