Disturbed by Conservative cuts

April 25, 2019 · 0 Comments

Our Readers Write

Caledon Mayor’s Breakfast and Sylvia Jones!

This is always a very informative meeting of entrepreneurs and business people of Caledon hosted by Mayor Allan Thompson. The meeting was to inform the public of their 2018-2022 Council Work Plan. This is important messaging for the local public, to be kept aware of what is happening and what is being planned within our riding of Dufferin-Caledon.

We were privileged to hear from our own MPP Sylvia Jones. I assumed that this would be her opportunity to inform the riding of just what she is doing For the People of Ontario. Boy was I wrong! Jones chose to tell us about the issue of Double Hatters as volunteers in the fire departments. This issue is not to be taken lightly. I well understand the importance of the job done by the volunteers for the rural communities and I appreciate it very much.

With so many of Ontario citizens disgruntled about recent developments at Queen’s Park, the next statement from the Dufferin-Caledon MPP took many of us by surprise. Jones then said “She is so proud of the Ford government for doing such a great job”! Further she stated “we get it”! She did not take any questions, so we could not find out what “they” get. Do “they” not watch the news? On April 6th, thousands upon thousands of citizens came to Queen’s Park and many other centres, to express their displeasure with the draconian measures the Ford government and his cronies, are taking to dismantle our world class education system. Ontarians are also very concerned about threats of privatisation being made to our universal healthcare; and cutting of the infrastructure payments, as reported lately, particularly regarding the Towns of Orangeville, Shelburne, Erin and, all other Ontario municipalities.

It’s very clear to me, what they don’t get! It isn’t health care! It isn’t education! It definitely isn’t climate change! It isn’t the failing infrastructure in the cities, towns and rural places in Ontario! After voting themselves a lovely 20% raise in pay, they are trying to put everyone else out of work. Notably, in Mayor Thompson’s closing statement he announced that, the Town of Caledon is in fact, posting a job opening for a Climate Change Specialist Person; giving full acknowledgement of the importance of dealing with the effects of climate change!

Is everything perfect? Will everything ever be perfect? There is always room to make changes for the better and I encourage this for sure. I for one, am greatly disturbed and disgusted at the changes that Ford is initiating at all levels. I care about the education of the future leaders of our province. I care about our families receiving the health care they need to thrive. And I am not proud of the Ontario Premier! This government just doesn’t get it!

Bob Gordanier

Mono, ON

Readers Comments (0)