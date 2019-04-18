Paddle, bike, run in the 13th annual Moraine Adventure Relay Race

April 18, 2019 · 0 Comments

An exciting team event and fundraiser for the Oak Ridges Trail Association, begins at Rice Lake and finishes in King City. The Moraine Adventure Relay Race will be held Saturday, June 8.

The event engages 500 canoeists, runners and trail cyclists in relay stages covering 160 kilometres of beautiful Oak Ridges Moraine trail. It is appealing to everyone from veteran adventure racers to active recreational athletes looking for a brand new challenge or wanting to push themselves further.

Participating in the Adventure Relay is a great team-building exercise, and emphasizes the importance of physical activity to overall health.

As the annual fundraiser for the Oak Ridges Trail Association, proceeds from team entries and sponsorships goes towards improving signage, boardwalks and maintenance equipment used to keep the trail clear and safe for all users. The

300-kilometre Oak Ridges Trail helps protect the critical integrity of the Oak

Ridges Moraine. Spanning Caledon, King, Aurora, Richmond Hill,

Whitchurch-Stouffville, Uxbridge, Scugog, Clarington, Hope/Hamilton and

Northumberland, the Moraine acts as an aquifer providing drinking water to over

250,000 people and is the watershed for 65 rivers.

Organizers are looking for Ontario residents and companies to create and register recreational, corporate or elite teams to compete in the event. Many teams are formed by neighbours and friends in communities all across the

Moraine. There are also opportunities to make a donation or participate in the sponsorship program.

This fun and exciting event has two races – the full relay and the half relay.

The Full Relay is an exhilarating 160-kilometre relay race, divided into 14 stages, including canoeing, biking and running legs. It is an amazing experience for Elite, Recreational and Corporate teams.

The route runs from Rice Lake in the east across forest trails and country roads to the finish line at Seneca College, King City. Teams range from 2 to 15 members, depending on how many racers choose to do multiple stages.

The Half Relay is the last 80 kilometres of the Full Relay, divided into 7 stages, including biking and running legs. This race is available to

Recreational and Corporate teams. The route runs from Purple Woods Conservation

Area in the east to the finish line at Seneca College, King City. Teams range from 1 to 7 members, depending on how many racers choose to do multiple stages.

The Oak Ridges Trail Association (ORTA) was formed in 1992. It is a volunteer-based charitable hiking organization with a mandate to build and maintain a public hiking trail system on the Oak Ridges Moraine, off-road where possible. Additionally our mandate charges us with the responsibility of protecting the integrity of the moraine through trail development, maintenance, and increased awareness. To those ends we offer guided hikes of all difficulties and lengths, weekdays and weekends.

Register today and participate in the annual Moraine Adventure Relay Race and support this great cause. Enjoy early bird registration up to April 30. To register a team, make a donation or to sponsor a part of the race, please go to http://www.oakridgestrail.org/adventure-relay/, call Michele at 905-833-6600 or

1-877-319-0285 or email info@oakridgestrail.org

