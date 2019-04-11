Two arrested and charged for numerous break and enters

April 11, 2019 · 0 Comments

Dufferin (OPP) led by the Dufferin/Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Dufferin, Caledon and West Region Community Street Crime Units, and Brantford Police Service arrested and charged two individuals in connection to numerous rural residential breaks and enters in several jurisdictions on Jan. 28.

As a result of a lengthy multi-jurisdictional investigation, two parties were arrested and charged in connection to eight break and enters that occurred in Caledon between May 5, 2017 and January 28, 2019.

A 34-year-old man of Brantford, and a 30 years-old of Brantford were arrested and charged with: Joint charges for both individuals:

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 X seven counts;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 X one counts;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm X one count;

Careless storage of a firearm X one count, and

Possession of a Prohibited X one count.

The 34-year-old individual charges:

Break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence X eight counts, and

Break and enter dwelling house – intent to commit indictable offence X one count.

Both accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 23 to answer to the charges.

OPP arrest a driver following a traffic complaint

Caledon OPP officers arrested an impaired driver following a traffic complaint from a motorist.

On Tuesday, April 2nd at about 8:28 p.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Highway 10 and Terry Street.

The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was initiated. As a result of the police investigation, A 36-year-old of Brampton, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 18th to answer to the charge.

The OPP rely on the public to report crime. Impaired driving is a crime that should be treated no differently. If you suspect that someone is driving or about to drive impaired, call 9-1-1 and report it.

OPP arrest a driver following collision

Uniformed Caledon OPP officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Kennedy Road just South of Highway 9 on Friday, April 5 at approximately 11:10 p.m.

The collision was reported by a concerned passerby, who stopped to assist a stranded motorist. The vehicle in question crashed into a ditch and had significant damage. The driver was trying to leave the scene and attempted to pay off the complainant in exchange for not reporting the collision to the police. The passerby became suspicious and called 911.

The police were able to locate the vehicle and the driver. As a result of the investigation, A 33-year-old of Orangeville, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 25th, 2019, to answer to the charge.

Readers Comments (0)