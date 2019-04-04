Whitbread tournament returns to the ice after one-year hiatus

A staple in the Caledon hockey calendar is returning to the ice this weekend.

Caledon Minor Hockey is once again hosting the Bill Whitbread Memorial Tournament, following a one-year hiatus in the 2018 season.

Featuring five host Caledon squads, the fifth incarnation of the tournament will draw in house league teams from across Ontario in the Atom, Bantam, and PeeWee age divisions.

The annual tournament was renamed from the Master’s Tournament to the Bill Whitbread Memorial Tournament five years ago, with the Caledon Minor Hockey Association claiming they wished to “do their part to keep Bill’s legacy vital.”

Mr. Whitbread got his start with the Caledon Enterprise while he was in high school, earning the title of Sports Editor in 1963.

He passed away at the Enterprise offices in 2014.

Held off the 2018 calendar due to scheduling conflicts, the 2017 edition brought close to forty teams to Caledon East Arena. This year’s event will feature a scaled-back list of just over twenty competing teams.

Running from April 5 – 7, the Caledon Dark Knights will be looking to capture gold on home ice in the Atom division, while Caledon White will take on five competitors in the Bantam division.

PeeWee will feature the largest group of ten teams from across the province, including the Caledon Blackhawks, Caledon Icebreakers, and the Caledon Wolfpack.

