Caledon’s Towe earns RMS Athlete of the Year honours

April 4, 2019 · 0 Comments

Dale Towe is not only the top of his class on the court, but among all athletes at Kingston’s Royal Military College.

The senior student from Caledon was honoured as the RMS Male Athlete of the Year at the school’s varsity awards banquet on Thursday, after a record setting year on the men’s volleyball team.

Towe claimed the Tommy Smart Cup and title of RMC’s Male Athlete of the Year as an OUA East Second Team athlete. With 885.5 points and 773 kills, Towe set program records in both categories with one year of eligibility remaining.

After being chosen as the captain of his team for three consecutive seasons, Towe was named the top team captain for 2018-19.

His captaincy was also rewarded Thursday as the top team leader at RMS, while also taking home the awards for team most valuable player and U Sports Academic All-Canadian.

Despite his many accolades, Towe was taken aback at the designation.

“It was a huge honour just to be nominated for Athlete of the Year but to actually win the award was surreal,” said Towe, known as a power hitter among the sport’s elite. “Despite our small population at RMC, there are many amazing athletes so the award could have gone to a variety of other candidates.”

The Mayfield High School graduate isn’t one to take all the credit, though: he acknowledges his older brother, Chris, as the reason he took up the sport to begin with.

“I learned so much from him, especially in my early years of playing, and can’t thank him enough for all the help he’s given me throughout my volleyball career,” said Towe, who competed against his University of Toronto Varsity Blue brother on the court.

He also credits the coaching staff, under the tutelage of RMS head coach Steve Leknois, the leader of the program for the past seventeen years, in helping him reach his full potential.

Our great coaching staff helped me to improve each and every day which definitely contributed to the Athlete of the Year recognition,” said Towe. “Also, the training staff allowed me to fight through some injuries this season so without their tape jobs and ice baths, I would not have been able to play at my highest level.”

And despite a tough OUA season on the court for the Paladins, Towe said it was “an honour” to lead his teammates as their captain.

Readers Comments (0)