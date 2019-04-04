More accessible transit needed in Caledon

One always wants their parents to be comfortable in their older age. In my case it involved finishing a basement apartment and welcoming my mum, suffering from Alzheimer’s, into our home. I live in Caledon East and this isolated my mom tremendously. We learned of a day program in Bolton that would be great for her well-being. It would help my mum remain physically and mentally active. The problem, though, was the problem faced by so many families in Caledon: How do we get Mum back and forth? CCS accessible transportation provided the solution. Mum’s schedule went from two to six days weekly. The CCS driver helped her from the front door right on to the bus. Every driver was a gem: patient, kind and courteous. We never had to worry about my mum’s well-being. Honestly, there’s no way we would have managed without this community service.

If you can’t get around in Caledon you’re in trouble. I encourage our community’s leaders to do something now. I appreciate that a transportation plan is being developed by the Town of Caledon. It has been in the works for a few years and one day will be a solid blueprint for Caledon’s transportation services. In the meantime, I see immense challenges here and now in the lives of seniors and people with disabilities when they can’t get around. I volunteer for an organization that provides services. We don’t like waiting for solutions when our most vulnerable residents are in trouble now and there is every reason to respond now. Planning and preparing is good. And while we’re waiting, I believe it’s worthwhile to support our most vulnerable community residents now. That’s what Caledon is all about.

Ian Armstrong, Board of Directors Vice-Chair, Caledon Community Services

