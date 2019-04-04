In Memoriam: Bill Rea

April 4, 2019 · 0 Comments

February 6, 1958 – April 8, 2018

1-year Anniversary of Bill Rea’s passing

It has been one year since the Caledon community lost a veteran newsman.

Journalist and Caledon Citizen editor Bill Rea passed away in his Caledon home last April of a heart attack. He was 60.

Rea spent the bulk of his 30-plus-year journalism career in Caledon, working tirelessly to bring residents the news of the day. He also served the King

Weekly Sentinel for several years and was a familiar face in King Township.

Bill was seen in every corner of Caledon, with notebook in hand and camera around his neck. He was the epitome of community journalism. He was known for his fairness in his reporting.

His co-workers and friends remember Bill for his encyclopedic memory and knowledge, as well as his unique sense of humour. We at the Caledon Citizen still miss him today.

