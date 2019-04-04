Fashion designer to host entrepreneurial showcase

April 4, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA SANTOS

A local fashion designer is planning to produce a showcase for young artists, musicians and business owners.

Aaron Goodison, 17, is the owner of Loose Threads Vintage. He is hosting The Creators Project in Alton at 1532 Queen St. on May 4. It is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“I originally wanted to have a pop-up event just for my company,” said Goodison. “I brain stormed around different ways I can do it. Different venues and different places. That expanded into the idea of including others. There’s a lot of young artists and other entrepreneurs or even bands that will benefit from being involved in this event.”

Goodison launched his clothing brand last November. He offers specialized vintage clothing pieces through an Instagram account.

“My business offers really unique pieces of second-hand preloved clothing,” said Goodison. “I’ll go to second-hand stores, and buy those to share with other people and offer them the opportunity to buy them from me.”

He wants to spread his passion for vintage clothes while expanding the business and building a community.

He wanted to create an event for all types of fashion venders, installations from artists and live bands to gain some exposure while producing a talent heavy event.

“It creates good exposure for people because if I have bands and artists coming from all over the GTA, that’ll make this event bigger and stronger,” said Goodison. “Having that exposure for them and me is going to be a great thing.

“It started a lot of browsing on Twitter and Instagram and finding these people that are going to be involved. I DM (direct inbox message) them and put out a lot of post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. That’s actually how I came across the venue, too.”

The Orangeville District Secondary School student said he put out a post on Facebook about wanting to organize the event at a church in Alton. He received a lot of comments from a lot of people expressing their excitement to come out and be a part of it.

“The owner of the church reached out to me personally and that’s how I got the venue,” said Goodison.

He plans to have all types of mediums from music performances, and even a barber who could do artistic and clean haircuts.

He said he found the passion of vintage second-hand clothing after many people complimented his style liking the way he dressed.

“It became like what if I’m able to share these pieces of clothing that I found with them?”

Goodison is still accepting vendors, artists and bands for spots during the event.

For more information, email Goodison at loosethreadsvntg@gmail.com. His brand can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and through his website, wwww.losethreadsvintage.ca

Readers Comments (0)