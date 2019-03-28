Sports

Second tournament victory for Novice RS Hawks

March 28, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Novice Roster Select Caledon Hawks tasted gold for the second time this season earlier this month, reaching the top of the podium at the Ange Giajnorio Memorial Winter Thaw tournament held in Niagara Falls.

Riding a seven-game winning streak into the nine-team Novice division, the Hawks battled on day one with both the Lawfield Thunder of the Hamilton area and the Whitby Wildcats, coming out on top of both with decisive 5 – 1 and 6 – 3 victories respectively.

Needing only a tie in day two of the event to move on to the semifinals, the Hawks did exactly that in a tough battle with the rival Chedoke Express, finishing in a 5 – 5 tie to book a date with the Bradford Bulldogs.

Now in a winner-moves-on scenario, both sides once again worked towards a tie at four apiece, with Caledon eventually booking their ticket to the championship match in a shootout.

In a rematch with the Whitby Wildcats, the Hawks continued their dominancy, riding a final score of 7 – 1 to a gold medal.

That’s two for two in tournament play this year for the Novice Hawks, who took home first place in the Hespeler Olympics tournament in late December.

They will wrap up their season in Stouffville in early April at the annual Year End Bender tournament.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Mayors and Chair discuss Mississauga’s desire to leave Peel Region

Written By JOSHUA SANTOS Mississauga wants independence. City council passed in principle Mayor Bonnie Crombie’s motion requesting the Province pass legislation that the municipality become ...

ATOM AA Hawks finish stellar season with OMHA title

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE Add one more to the packed trophy case of the Atom AA Caledon Hawks. Caledon Minor Hockey’s lone representatives in the ...

Appeal launched to Dufferin-Caledon Conservation MP Nomination

Written By Mike Baker Eight days on from the controversial vote that saw Orangeville businessman Harzadan Singh Khattra win the Conservative nomination in Dufferin-Caledon and ...

Bolton woman extends a hand of friendship to remote community in Trinidad

Written By MARK PAVILONS Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student.  Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her ...