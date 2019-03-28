Second tournament victory for Novice RS Hawks

March 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

The Novice Roster Select Caledon Hawks tasted gold for the second time this season earlier this month, reaching the top of the podium at the Ange Giajnorio Memorial Winter Thaw tournament held in Niagara Falls.

Riding a seven-game winning streak into the nine-team Novice division, the Hawks battled on day one with both the Lawfield Thunder of the Hamilton area and the Whitby Wildcats, coming out on top of both with decisive 5 – 1 and 6 – 3 victories respectively.

Needing only a tie in day two of the event to move on to the semifinals, the Hawks did exactly that in a tough battle with the rival Chedoke Express, finishing in a 5 – 5 tie to book a date with the Bradford Bulldogs.

Now in a winner-moves-on scenario, both sides once again worked towards a tie at four apiece, with Caledon eventually booking their ticket to the championship match in a shootout.

In a rematch with the Whitby Wildcats, the Hawks continued their dominancy, riding a final score of 7 – 1 to a gold medal.

That’s two for two in tournament play this year for the Novice Hawks, who took home first place in the Hespeler Olympics tournament in late December.

They will wrap up their season in Stouffville in early April at the annual Year End Bender tournament.

Readers Comments (0)