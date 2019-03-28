Caledon OPP charge 96 distracted drivers

March 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Caledon OPP officers stopped and charged numerous distracted drivers throughout Caledon during the Distracted Driving Campaign (March 11-17, 2019).

The following charges were laid by the Caledon OPP during the campaign:

Hand-held Communications Device X 96 charges;

Careless Driving X three charges;

Speeding X 52 charges, and

Other Highway Traffic Act X 104 charges.

Distracted driving remains a serious road safety issue. The OPP is encouraging people of all ages, especially passengers, to take a firm stand against those who endanger their lives and the lives of others by using their cell phones or engaging in other forms of distractions behind the wheel.

OPP officers set up enforcement on Highway 10

Caledon OPP officers stopped and charged several high-speed vehicles in the area of Highway 10 between Highway 9 and Charleston Sideroad in the Town of Caledon in the last three days:

On Saturday, March 23, 2019, at about 11:12 am, a motorist was found driving 114 km/h in a 60 km/z zone in the area of Highway 10 and Mistywood Drive;

On Saturday, March 23, 2019, at about 1:08 pm, a motorist was observed operating a vehicle at 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 10 and Beech Grove Sideroad;

On Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 4:24 pm, a motorist was observed driving 118 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the area of Highway 10 and Mistywood Drive.

On Sunday, March 24, 2019, at approximately 11:32 am, a driver was observed operating a vehicle at 140 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in the area on Highway 10 and Highpoint Road;

On Sunday, March 24, 2019, at approximately 1:14 p.m., a driver was observed travelling at 121 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the area of Highway 10 and Charleston Sideroad;

On Monday, March 25, 2019, at about 11:46 am, a motorist was found driving 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the area of Highway 10 and Travelled Road, and

On Monday, March 25, 2019, at approximately 12:13 pm, a driver was observed operating a vehicle at 116 km/h in 60 km/h zone in the area of Highway 10 and Mistywood Drive.

OPP arrest two after valuables from cars were stolen in Bolton

Caledon OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit investigated several thefts from vehicles that occurred on March 4 in the area of King Street West and Deer Valley Drive in Bolton.

The items stolen at the time included identification, credit and debit cards. The stolen credit cards were used at several locations in the Bolton area.

As a result, a 35-year-old of Caledon, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3 counts;

Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card X 3 counts;

Fraud Under $5000 X 3 counts.

Furthermore, A 33-year-old of Caledon, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime;

Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card;

Fraud Under $5000.

The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 11 to answer to the charges.

Readers Comments (0)