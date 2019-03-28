Keeping the people safe with changes at the OPP

by SYLVIA JONES

On March 11th the Ontario Government announced the appointment of Thomas Carrique as the next Commissioner of the OPP.

Given that much of Dufferin-Caledon is served by the OPP through the Dufferin OPP and Caledon OPP, I wanted to take the opportunity to explain the positive impact this development will have on our communities.

Thomas Carrique currently serves as the Deputy Chief for the York Regional Police, where he has spent his entire 29-year career with the force. He has worked in a variety of fields, including Uniform Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Investigative Services, Traffic, Marine, Public Order and the Administration and Operations branches.

Our Government is confident that through his leadership role, Thomas Carrique will provide a responsible vision for one of the finest police services in North America. He has a clear view of how policing is changing across Canada and in Ontario and a deep understanding that the reputation of our police officers is critical for the trust and confidence of the public.

This insight will ensure our communities are protected from the modern, evolving safety challenges facing our communities – including legalized cannabis, online child exploitation, and identity theft.

In his role, the Commissioner will ensure the safety and well-being of our officers who are in turn responsible for keeping our communities safe and secure. This will only be accomplished through open, transparent communication and collaboration supporting front-line officers across the province.

The OPP must work collaboratively with all members of the policing communities across the province and across the country to combat complex priorities including guns and gangs, illegal drug trafficking and fighting the deplorable crime of human trafficking. With his 29 years of experience in the policing community, our Government is confident that Thomas Carrique understands the need for cooperation and his perspective will be an asset to the OPP.

Under the new Commissioner, the OPP will focus on traffic safety as a core function of policing responsibility. This will better protect our families from impaired and distracted drivers. He will also remain focused on data and intelligence sharing to ensure data driven, evidence-based decision making to inform strategies that will keep our communities safe. This vision will hold the OPP accountable to provide effective, efficient and modern policing to create safe and secure communities across the province.

Effective leadership and a clear vision will be the driving force for the OPP to continue protecting victims and holding criminals accountable for their crimes. Deputy Chief Carrique will be sworn in as the next OPP Commissioner on April 8, 2019 and serve a three-year term.

