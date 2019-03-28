Applauding the Federal Budget?

March 28, 2019 · 0 Comments
Common sense seems to be in short supply in Ottawa as I watch all the Liberals in Ottawa giving a standing ovation to a new budget. A budget of our money. A budget that isn’t getting better. It isn’t leaving even one dollar in our bank at the end of the day. In fact, it is so bad, this current federal government will spend $19 billion more than it takes in, and to that we applaud? What the heck is wrong with us. We should see the entire room erupt in boos for such a pathetic performance. This is our money. I thought we made it a law that our governments could not run a deficit. Obviously, we haven’t. But we certainly should.
A concerned Canadian Tax Payer
Brian Perras
Caledon
