Caledon man relies on accessible transit

March 28, 2019

I recently talked with a second generation Caledon Community Service transportation passenger, Bolton resident Doug May. It gave me great pleasure hearing how our services supported his well-being. Doug shared two perspectives on CCS transportation services. His mother used the service to attend medical appointments. Independence was important to her and she didn’t want to seek support from family or friends to attend appointments. CCS’ accessible buses allowed her to be independent. Doug shared that it was reassuring to him that she was in safe hands. CCS transportation has also made a difference in his life. He has had numerous medical challenges over the past year and needed support to attend appointments in Brampton, Toronto and Orangeville. Doug told me that CCS’ transportation was a godsend. He indicated that alternative rides are much more expensive and without CCS he would have had to impose upon friends and family. He had such positive things to say about this lifeline service, particularly highlighting the professionalism of our drivers and their timeliness.

If you can’t get around in Caledon you’re in trouble. I encourage our community’s leaders to do something now. I appreciate that a transportation plan is being developed by the Town of Caledon. It has been in the works for a few years and one day will be a solid blueprint for Caledon’s transportation services. In the meantime, I see immense challenges here and now in the lives of seniors and people with disabilities when they can’t get around. I volunteer for an organization that provides services. We don’t like waiting for solutions when our most vulnerable residents are in trouble now and there is every reason to respond now. Planning and preparing is good. And while we’re waiting, I believe it’s worthwhile to support our most vulnerable community residents now. That’s what Caledon is all about.

Wanda Buote,

Board Member,

Caledon Community Services

