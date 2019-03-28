Mayors and Chair discuss Mississauga’s desire to leave Peel Region

March 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA SANTOS

Mississauga wants independence.

City council passed in principle Mayor Bonnie Crombie’s motion requesting the Province pass legislation that the municipality become independent from the Region of Peel.

“The City of Mississauga has long held the position that regional government does not work for our city, our residents or our businesses,” said Mayor Crombie.

Crombie argues that the city sends $85 million to the region to fund the growth of Brampton and Caledon. She said that is not fair for residents and businesses. She said their money should go towards priorities in their city and that they must be able to govern their own affairs and set their own vision without interference.

The discussion of regional governance follows an announcement from the Province where appointed advisors will make recommendations to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing on what to do with Ontario’s regional municipalities. These include Peel, Halton, York and Durham.

Crombie states Mississauga will have the ability to speak as one city, fully in control of its future identity. She said it will lead to an efficient and effective government, that Mississauga’s tax dollars will no longer be forced to subsidize Brampton and Caledon, that city council and staff will have the ability to make decision in their best interest and that they will have greater access to their own funding.

Further, she said Mississauga will be treated with the respect it deserves as the third largest city in Ontario and sixth largest in Canada, independent of another level of government.

Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson did not want to speculate on a potential divorce. He did, however, say that if there was a move to a single tier, the most likely outcome would be a single City of Peel.

“The irony is that our regional government works quite well right now, from an operational and fiscal perspective,” said Thompson. “In fact, the Region of Peel is the only government organization at any level to have receive an Excellence Canada’s Platinum Award for Excellence, Innovation and Wellness. So, I’m not too sure what benefit there would be for the province to break up a government that is working well.”

Region of Peel Chair Nando Iannicca said the current regional model is working exceptional well.

“This is not the first time Mississauga has expressed a desire to leave the Region of Peel, but from the interests of our residents across Peel, it is important to consider the benefits that Region-wide services offer economy of scale and seamless delivery,” said Iannicca. “Services are provided effectively to meet the needs of those living and working in Peel and we have been able to provide value to the taxpayer through this competitive advantage that we have over smaller municipalities. Our scale of service delivery ensures costs are spread cost-effectively over time and population, that simply can’t be matched by the local municipalities on their own.

Iannicca was not able to comment on potential impacts of a break up but said there needs to be a great deal of in-depth analysis and calculations if any significant reforms are made.

“The Region spans across the three local municipalities and the details that will need to be negotiated are wide-ranging and very complex,” said Ianicca. “Whatever the decision taken by the Province will be, we are committed to ensuring that the exemplary outcomes that we have been able to provide our residents and business for over 40 years will be maintained.”

Mississauga staff provided three options to council at a recent meeting. They said the City can be its own single-tier municipality, that the Region of Peel is reformed and that Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon amalgamate.

“Amalgamation with Brampton and Caledon is not an option,” said Crombie. “Furthermore, amalgamations have historically not resulted in savings.”

Crombie further states that residents of all three municipalities do not want an amalgamation, they each have a distinct identity and an independent history, and that they are inefficient.

“Every study that has been done on municipal amalgamations has shown they do not produce greater efficiency or savings,” said Crombie. “One study found that after amalgamation, property taxes increased 50 percent, employee pay rose 52 percent, and long-term debt rose 111 percent after amalgamation.

“Suddenly combining our cities would be difficult, if not impossible,” said Crombie. “Mississauga and Brampton are the third and fourth largest cities in Ontario. Each city has a unique corporate culture and conducts its operations differently. Amalgamation would likely create significant labour, debt, and operational costs.”

Thompson on the other hand continues to voice his support for regional governance.

“I’ve been involved in regional government for the past 16 years,” said Thompson. ‘I’ve been Chair of the Region’s Public Works Committee. I have a good understanding of how regional government works. What appears at first glance to be simple would, in my view, be complicated, divisive and potentially very expensive.

“Caledon is a distinctive mix of urban and rural and we have a rich cultural and natural heritage,” said Thompson. “I continue to believe that the best approach is for Caledon, Brampton and Mississauga to work together towards a made-In-Peel solution.”

Crombie said it no longer makes sense for Mississauga to be part of the Region of Peel. She said they have the financial strength, experience and maturity to operate as their own city, set their own priorities and control their own destiny.”

Mississauga also pays more into the Region of Peel than we get out of it,” said Crombie. “We pay 60 per cent of the Regional tax levy but only have 50 per cent of the vote at Regional Council. To illustrate, only 29 per cent of regional roads are in Mississauga, yet we pay for 60 per cent the building and maintenance.”

An interview request to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was made to no availability.

