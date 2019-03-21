OPP officers administer Narcan to two individuals

Caledon OPP used Narcan to save two people overdosing on what is suspected to be cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Uniformed members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a noise complaint in the area of Mountainview Road and Olde Base Line Road on Sunday, March 17.

While responding to a call, officers located two unconscious individuals seated in the vehicle parked in the residential area. The individuals displayed signs of an opioid overdose, which included difficulty breathing, pale skin and foaming at the mouth. The officers decided to administer Narcan in attempt to save the individuals’ lives.

Both individuals regained consciousness and were transported to a local hospital for assessment.

The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit has been engaged and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Fentanyl and its derivatives are often used as a mixing agent within other illicit drugs, putting the public and police at risk.

OPP appeal to the public for witnesses following a collision

Caledon OPP officers responded to a report of metal debris going through a windshield of a motor vehicle travelling southbound on Airport Road North of King Street on Friday, March 15 at about 11 a.m.

Once on the scene, the police observed metal debris scattered all over Airport Road. It was determined that the debris came from a truck going northbound on Airport Road. The officers checked the area, however, were unable to locate the truck.

No injuries were sustained in the collision.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for witnesses of this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Caledon detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP arrest driver for refusing to comply with breath demand

As 56-year-old man of Caledon was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand and failure to stop on right for emergency vehicle.

A Caledon OPP officer responded to a high priority call of a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 10 near Boston Mills Road on Thursday, March 14 at about 9:30 p.m.

The officer was operating a marked police cruiser with activated emergency equipment. As the officer attempted to pass one of the vehicles traveling in the same direction, the vehicle failed to pull to the right, then cross into oncoming traffic and stopped in a live lane.

The officer stopped to speak to the driver of the vehicle, and in doing so, the officer detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath. The officer then made an approved screening device (ASD) demand; however, the driver refused to provide a suitable sample of the breath into the ASD.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 28 to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to remind the public if you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive.

OPP stop a driver going 123 kilometres an hour over the speed limit

An 18-year-old driver of Brampton has been charged with stunt driving.

A Caledon OPP officer conducted speed enforcement in the area of Kennedy Road and Mayfield Road on Friday, March 8 at about 10:30 p.m.

The cop observed a white sedan travelling at a high rate of speed, and activated the radar unit. It was determined that the speed of the vehicle was 183 kilometre an hour in a posted 60 kilometre an hour zone.

The driver received a seven-day licence suspension, and the motor vehicle was seized for a period of 7 days as a result of the stunt driving charge.

OPP locate abandoned motor vehicle involved in a crash

Caledon OPP officers observed a heavily damaged white sports utility vehicle on the east side of Chinguacousy Road. The car was unoccupied.

Cops reported to a single motor vehicle collision on Chinguacousy Road North of Mayfield Road on Tuesday, March 12.

